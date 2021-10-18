CULVER TOWNSHIP — The victims of early Saturday’s murders in Culver Township have been preliminarily identified as 31-year-old Skylar Cody Hunter of Brookston and his father, 51-year-old Jamie Allen Hunter of Moose Lake, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Suspect Cody Wayne Pirila, 31, of Brookston, who lived with Skylar Hunter, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit following the 1 a.m. incident. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies on each individual Sunday.
The two men were found dead early Saturday outside the residence in the 9000 block of Eklund Road, north of Brookston.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, St Louis County 911 received a call from a father asking the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office to check on his son. The adult son lived at an address in rural Culver Township, north of Brookston.
The reporting party responded to the residence and arrived before deputies. He found a deceased male outside of the residence. Shortly after deputies arrived on scene, they found a second deceased male outside of the residence, the release stated.
While information was being gathered and additional resources were responding, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle moving, a few miles away from the scene. The MSP trooper tried to perform a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled from the trooper and a short pursuit ensued.
While the pursuit was underway, the lone male driver was determined to be the homicide suspect. During the pursuit he called 911 and confessed to the murders, also indicating he wanted to kill himself, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was utilized and the vehicle skidded into the ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive.
When the vehicle came to rest, the driver shot himself (while within the vehicle). He died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 911 or the SLC Sheriff's Office Investigative Division at 218-336-4350.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their Crime Scene Team is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. The following agencies also assisted: the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Cloquet Police Department, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
