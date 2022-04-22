Victim and officers identified in officer-involved shooting in Chisholm

ST. PAUL — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during an officer involved shooting incident that occurred on April 20 in Chisholm. The medical examiner determined that Michael David Johnson, 38, of Chisholm, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension news release.
In addition, the BCA has identified three officers who discharged their weapons during the incident. All are on standard administrative leave.
According to the BCA:
Deputy Cody Dillinger fired his department handgun. Deputy Dillinger has been with the sheriff’s office for five years.
Officer Nick Grivna fired his department handgun. Officer Grivna has been with the Virginia Police Department for eight years.
Deputy Gavin Nichols fired non-lethal foam impact rounds. Deputy Nichols has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for six years.
The news release said the following:
“Mr. Johnson was being sought by law enforcement personnel on multiple felony charges out of Morrison County. At about 7:15 a.m., a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy located Johnson’s car outside his home at 201 Central Avenue South in Chisholm. About half an hour later, law enforcement from several departments responded and attempted to take him into custody. At one point, Johnson came out of the house with knives in his hands. Officers fired less lethal rounds first, then lethal rounds, striking Johnson. He died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt.’’
“BCA crime scene personnel recovered two knives near Johnson’s body. The incident was captured on body-worn cameras and squad video recorders.’’
The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.
