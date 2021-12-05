VFW Auxiliary, Marquette students remember the troops at Christmas

GILBERT — Troops will again be receiving the spirit of the Christmas season with gifts from George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 auxiliary, with an added bonus of presents collected by the children at Marquette Catholic School in Virginia.
The auxiliary recently mailed 34 boxes to servicemen and servicewomen stationed overseas and stateside.
Auxiliary secretary Mary Bradach said, "The military people are always very thankful that people are thinking of them. We have had some who fly a flag wherever they are stationed and then send the flag to our VFW post. We have had others come into the post when they're on leave to thank us for thinking of them."
The auxiliary has been doing the gift project since the start of the Iraqi war.
"It's a good thing that we have done for many years. I'm active because my father (Joseph Crep) was a World War II veteran and four out of my five brothers served their country," Bradach said.
Lisa Kvas, principal at Marquette Catholic School, said, "Every November for years now, our students have been making and writing cards for the troops as well as collecting donated items that can be shipped to them. These include everything from personal hygiene items to batteries, playing cards, and snacks.”
Kvas said she is amazed every year at how committed the kids are to taking on thed project and how much they collect and that lessons can be learned from the process.
“As part of our mission, Marquette works to instill strong virtues and values in our students including loving and serving others and having compassion for people and their situations. With Veterans Day in November, we spend time in our classrooms talking about the sacrifices others have made, and our 'Donations for the Troops' project naturally extends that conversation into discussing the sacrifices our active military folks are currently making,” she said. “Our kids are taught to see Christ in everyone they meet and to treat them as such. And while these teachings are woven into our curriculum in so many ways, to have the opportunity to put our virtues into practice is where the lifelong and impactful learning happens.”
Kvas also said she is proud of the students and how they think about others, feeling compelled to do something to make a difference.
“In a world that can sometimes feel chaotic and divisive, the way these students work to heal and unite though kindness, generosity, and charity moves me tremendously and gives me great hope for the future," she said.
Some of the boxes were shipped to Command Master Chief Nicholas Prebeg, a native of Mountain Iron and a 1997 Mountain Iron-Buhl High School graduate, and he will have them shipped to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
On Aug. 31 a helicopter was conducting routine flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, killing five crew members on the helicopter.
