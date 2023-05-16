CHISHOLM—Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing Chisholm Area is partnering with the Hibbing Chapter 3 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on an event aimed at connecting veterans to services that they have earned.
Now in its third year the Veterans Resource Fair is from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm and Chisholm Senior Citizen Center/American Legion headquarters in Chisholm. Transportation between the two locations is being provided by the Cloquet Chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
This event is completely free and is limited to all veterans, service members, families and survivors. To speed up the entry process, veterans and service members are asked to bring their discharge papers or military/veteran I.D.
“We have partnered with other veterans groups and received wonderful donations from area businesses to make this event happen,” Christine Magnusson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing-Chisholm Area Board Secretary. “It is truly a community event.”
The Veterans Resource Fair started three years ago in the Service Members Club at the Hibbing Memorial Building, and outgrew that space in its first year. Then last year it relocated to the Chisholm Army National Guard Armory and now this year has added the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center for a two-venue event.
“This year we have partnered with the Hibbing Chapter 3 DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to bring in their National Service Officers to do a Veterans Benefits Seminar at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center and file claims from 2-5 p.m., at the center,” Magnusson explained. “The Hibbing DAV Auxiliary is handling our food and beverages throughout the day and they have brought in several of the local restaurants to provide pasta, pizza’s and beverages plus homemade desserts.”
Magnusson said last year’s event was attended by about 100 veterans, and that number is anticipated to grow with the event being more “family-friendly” this year with the addition of craft projects for youth led the staff from the Chisholm Public Library and Hibbing Public Library.
“And our DAV partnership includes the Veteran Administration mailing postcards about the event to all of the veterans already registered with them in a 75-mile radius of Chisholm—marketing that we were just not able to do on our own,” Magnusson added.
More than 30 service providers are signed up for the Veterans Resource Fair.
“Local service groups (DAV, VFW, Legions and NEMN Women Veterans) will all have tables bringing members from across the Range together,” Magnusson said. “There are still too many suicides among our veteran and National Guard service members so we have several regional organizations providing those resources, including the Veterans Administration and the Northeast Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coalition,” Magnusson said. “Plus a wide variety of federal and state providers from the Twin Ports Clinic, to employment, and veteran homes and cemetery reps and other nonprofits like the Red Cross, AEOA, Access North, and North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity.”
Magnusson noted that at 3:30 p.m. during the fair on May 18, the Veterans Administration and the Northeast Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coalition are presenting on the topic of suicide awareness and prevention, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center.
Toxic exposures is another topic being addressed at the Resource Fair.
“This year we are really making an effort to raise awareness of the benefits made available under the PACT Act (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) of 2022 that covers more toxic exposures and streamlines some of the claims process,” Magnusson said.
For more information on the Veterans Resource Fair call 218-262-9744 or email btyhc@gmail.com.
