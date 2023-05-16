CHISHOLM—Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing Chisholm Area is partnering with the Hibbing Chapter 3 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on an event aimed at connecting veterans to services that they have earned.

Now in its third year the Veterans Resource Fair is from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm and Chisholm Senior Citizen Center/American Legion headquarters in Chisholm. Transportation between the two locations is being provided by the Cloquet Chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

