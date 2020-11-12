Veterans partake of booyah, mulligan on their special day

GILBERT — November 11 is a bittersweet day for U.S. Army veteran Brenda Melgeorge. Nostalgic and sad, as she remembers her husband Frank, a career man in the Army who’s been gone now six years. And a happy day too, as she visits with others who have served in the military — and partakes of the meat and vegetable stew traditional for Veterans Day known as booyah.
“I love booyah!” she told the Mesabi Tribune on Wednesday at the Gilbert VFW. Then her eyes got misty. “I’m grateful for those who served before my generation, I’m grateful for those who served with us and I’m grateful for those who are following us. We’ve all missed holidays, birthdays, anniversaries.”
Melgeorge comes from “a long line of veterans,” she said, naming multiple family members. “I had an ancestor in the Prussian army” and she said she’s also related to General Ulysses S. Grant.
Others at the booyah feed were Army veterans Art Lee and Ray “Cubby” Brula and Navy veteran Paul Kreisel.
“I feel a lot better now about being a veteran than when I first came back” from Vietnam, where Lee served in reconnaissance with the 26th Regiment of the First Infantry Division known as the Big Red One. The North Vietnamese “bombed the heck out of us on Tet (the Tet Offensive February 1968), even the outhouse.”
Kreisel served from 1967 to 1970 in the Navy “on the beautiful island of Guam — that will cure you of retiring there,” he said with a smile. He worked on submarines. Of Veterans Day he said, “I think it should be honored and celebrated more. The old veterans are going fast.”
Brula served in the Army in Germany during the early 1960s when the Berlin Wall was built — and when the Cuban missile crisis happened. He was with an artillery support group for a tank division. “We were bivouacked in the Black Forest for two weeks. I was thinking, ‘If this is a missile war, nobody’s going to win.’” And when he was aboard ship coming back to the United States came the news bulletin that President Kennedy had been assassinated.
Gilbert VFW Auxiliary Mary Bradach said of the Veterans Day booyah feed, “It’s been a great event to honor our veterans who have served our country and for those still serving. We have great camaraderie in the kitchen making it. And try to thank all who still serve our country.”
Marlaina Hart, auxiliary president, said of the Veterans Day project, “It is an honor for me to be able to give back, even this little bit, for the great sacrifices that every veteran has made. It’s nice to put a smile on their faces for a little while.”
On Veterans Day morning at the Servicemen’s Club in Virginia, Jon Panian, Dominic Elioff and others had prepared some 20 gallons of what they call mulligan. Panian listed the ingredients — chicken and beef round steak and pork, potatoes and carrots, rutabaga and tomato paste and some barley for thickening. They’ve been carrying on the tradition 20 years and longer. Usually 120 people stop by to partake of the mulligan, Panian said.
Booyah is said to have started in Belgium — and it is popular in the Upper Midwest, mostly in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
The term “booyah” may be a variant of “bouillon.” According to Wikipedia, it is thought to have derived from the Walloon language words for “boil” (bouillir) and “broth” (bouillon).
