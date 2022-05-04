Veterans information fair to take place in Chisholm

CHISHOLM — A local veterans group is working to connect military veterans to resources and service providers in the region.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing/Chisholm, an organization with a mission of providing support, resources and guidance to area veterans and active military members and their families, is planning a Veteran Information Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12, at the Army National Guard Armory, 900 West Lake St. in Chisholm.
This is the second year that Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing/Chisholm has sponsored the event.The event was moved from its original location in the Service Members Club at the Hibbing Memorial Building to the armory in Chisholm to allow for growth.
The event is open to all veterans, National and Air Guard service members and families with proof of veteran/military status.
More than 30 providers of military and veteran resources have already signed up to be available to answer questions about benefits and connect servicemembers, veterans, and families to needed resources. Legal, education, and medical benefit providers will be there to help our military and veteran community maintain a healthy lifestyle regardless if they are serving our country today or previously had served.
“This event will be a one stop shop to meet and learn about a variety of benefits,” Chris Magnusson, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Hibbing/Chisholm Board Secretary and information fair organizer said.
A Marine Corps Veteran, Magnusson served from 1984-1991 as a Special Intelligence Communications Center Operator, and has experienced firsthand the challenges of being in a military family.
“I served during Desert Storm at Rota, Spain while my husband at the time deployed to the Persian Gulf, so I am very familiar with both the military service aspect and being the spouse of a deployed Marine that was home working and taking care of a young child and our home with all the household responsibilities on top of the fear for safety of my spouse,” Magnusson said.
Listed below are some of the providers who will be available to answer questions and make recommendations at the veteran information fair on May 12: Social Security Administration, Minnesota Employment and Economic Development, County Veteran Service Officers, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Northeastern Minnesota Women Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, local American Legions, Keewatin Legion Riders, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Honor Flight Northland, MDVA High Education, Virtual VA Claims Clinic, 23rd Veteran, Duluth Nearly Naked Ruck, Access North, Fishing with Vets, VA Post 9/11 Military2VA, Lutheran Social Services CORE, American Red Cross, Arrowhead Transit, Mesabi Range College, Hibbing Community College, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota United for Veterans, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Northeast MN Suicide Prevention/Crisis Line, DAV State Transportation, Legal Aid Services for the Blind, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth Vet Center, Range Mental Health Center, MSP VAMC Suicide Prevention.
Todd Schnorr, a veteran and volunteer for the non-profit Fishing With Vets (FWV) said he’s looking forward to meeting with veterans at the information fair. The organization raises money to fund fishing trips for local active duty and retired veterans.
“We are very excited and look forward to connecting with our local veterans so we can let them know what we do at FWV and hopefully be able to answer any questions they may have,” Schnorr said. “We just want them to know that we are here to help our veteran community and hopefully get them out on a trip with us. If we can't answer a question they may have, we will do our best to get them in contact with someone who can not just in the fishing world but however we can help.”
This year there will be transportation offered between International Falls and Chisholm and Duluth and Chisholm, expanding the reach for veterans. If you need transportation, you are asked to call 218-969-7137 and leave a message with your name and address. Space is limited and will be confirmed a couple of days before the event.
“At the last resource fair people came from as far away as Moose Lake, Canyon, Pengilly, Ely, Angora and Cook,”Magnusson said.``So, we are hoping with transportation even more people can attend, especially since many in those very rural areas along the route may also not be able to afford to drive all the way to Chisholm. So, providing transportation can remove a major barrier to those wishing to learn more about benefits that would improve their lives.”
There is a need for volunteers to help out on the day of the event to help set up tables and chairs, and assist with various tasks throughout the day, and to clean up and put the tables and chairs away afterward.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email btyrhc@gmail.com, or call 218-969-7137. Donations are also being accepted to help cover the cost of expenses associated with the information fair and can be mailed to: BTYR-H/C P.O. Box 5 Hibbing, MN 55746.
