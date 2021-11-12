CHISHOLM — A long-standing tradition of honoring our nation’s military veterans was upheld on Thursday during a ceremony held in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
American Legion Press-LLoyd Post 247 of Chisholm sponsored the program, which was attended by a number of veterans, students, faculty and school staff, along with representatives from state, county and local government, and the general public.
Senior Class Vice President Tayah Townsend gave the welcome.
David Pessenda, a past commander of Post 247 served as the emcee, and introduced Post 247 Commander Bill Hanegmon, who said a few words, before introducing the keynote speaker, Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Billy Temple, who was selected by the Post to give the Veterans Day address.
Hanegmon took a moment to acknowledge the troops who recently returned from Afghanistan. He also talked about the services available to veterans through the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office to help with physical and mental injuries, and encouraged veterans and families of veterans in need of help to make an appointment with a veterans service officer.
In conclusion, Hanegmon encouraged the audience to thank veterans who they encounter for their service, adding “It means alot.”
Prior to giving the Veterans Day address, Temple shared two short videos with the audience from his service in Iraq, where as part of the Navy Seabees, he worked in construction including building schools, highways, runway repair, and line running for the local people.
The first video was of a support convoy, and the second was of a suspect vehicle with an IED.
Temple also shared that the weather conditions in Iraq were very hot and dry, with only minimal rain on two occasions during each of his two tours, and temperatures around 130 degrees in the daytime.
In his speech, Temple talked about the significance of Veterans Day.
“Today we celebrate the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country,” Temple said.
Drawing from his own experience, Temple said he devoted 22 years of his life in military service to make this country and the world a better place. In the audience on Thursday was his daughter, Kylie, who along with her husband are currently serving in the Navy.
“Our military in our country does amazing things, and our veterans should be proud,” Temple said.
As a result of his service, Temple said he’s made friends that he’ll never forget – “brothers and sisters in arms.”
Temple, a father of six, also talked about the sacrifices of military families.
“Military life is hard, it’s hard to be away from your family — especially if you have a wife and kids,” he said.
Temple said his own family always was appreciative and understanding of his service.
“But it was very hard on them, too,” he acknowledged.
Temple shared that he too grew up in a military family, as his dad served in the U.S. Air Force.
“I grew up all over the world because of my dad, starting over every couple of years was difficult, but it made me who I am today,” Temple said.
Temple then reached out to the audience, thanking veterans, their families, and all those who attended the ceremony on Thursday in support of veterans.
“For those of you who served, I cannot thank you enough for your service,” Temple said. “For those of you who have spouses or someone who has served, I cannot thank you enough for their sacrifices and the love you gave your soldier. For those of you who are celebrating the people who do the greatest job on earth — thank you for your support.”
Lastly, Temple encouraged the audience to take the time to talk to a veteran.
“I hope you can find the time to talk to a vet and hear some stories — they are incredible,” Temple said.
Hanegmon, on behalf of Post 247, took a moment to present Temple with a certificate of appreciation for his involvement with Post activities, including presenting the Colors at high school sporting events in Chisholm.
---
Patriotic music for the ceremony on Thursday was performed by the Chisholm High School Band, under the direction of Ryan Freitas and the Chisholm High School Choir under the direction of AnnMarie Lubovich.
Rev. Terry Tilton, pastor at Chisholm United Methodist Church, gave the invocation and benediction.
The traditional placing of the wreath was conducted by Hanegmon and Pessenda.
The Post 247 Color Guard presented and retired the Colors.
Veterans in attendance were honored as the song representing their respective branch of the military played during a rendition of “A Salute to America’s Finest.”
