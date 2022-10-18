This is a photo from a go-fund-me page set up to help Autum Mohawk recover from injuries sustained when she fell off a horse this past weekend. Mohawk, underwent emergency surgery and is recovering at a hospital in St. Cloud.
HIBBING — A veterinary technician from Hibbing who is recovering at a St. Cloud hospital from a serious head injury sustained at a barrel horse event in Wadena this past weekend is experiencing an outpouring of support.
Autum Mohawk, 25, is familiar to many in the community through her job as a veterinary technician at the Animal Care Clinic in Hibbing.
“So grateful to have so much support,” Brooke Cunha, Autum’s sister said in an online post. “It means the world to me and our family!”
Cunha, on Monday said her sister was outside of the arena on her horse, Red, getting ready to go in and compete at the Pro Elite World Challenge (PEWC) event when the injury occurred. Gail Mohawk, Autum’s mom, shared in a Facebook post that their truck/trailer had been in an accident the same night that Autum was injured. She also provided an update on Autum’s condition following immediate surgery to address a “massive brain bleed.”
“She has made it through, and is now in stable condition in the ICU,” wrote Gail.
Gail also expressed appreciation to everyone at the PEWC finals who cared for their dogs and horses following the accident.
In a phone interview on Monday, Cunha said Autum remains in the hospital where the medical staff continues to monitor and assess her condition.
“They were able to remove the neck brace because they found out that she had no other cervical damage,” Cunha said.
Cunha shared a Facebook post where she detailed her sister’s condition due to an overwhelming number of emails she’d received from people who are concerned.
“She is still showing occasional movement on both sides of her body, pupils dilated, eyes will open but not really conscious yet,” she wrote. “ICP pressure (brain swelling) is down to a 9! Which is great!”
Cunha went on to say that doctors planned to try allowing Autum breath on her own briefly to see how she handles it.
“Things are getting better slowly but surely,” she wrote. “All in God’s time…thanks again to all of you for giving us so much support and love.”
Autum started barrel racing about 10 years ago, and started with horses about five years earlier.
“We moved out there when she was about nine or 10 years old and she started with horses,” Cunha recalled.
At the Animal Care Clinic, Autum is like family.
Paul Masheimer, DVM, owner and veterinarian, said he’s known Autum since she was about four years old. She first started working at the veterinary clinic when she was about 12-years-old, when she cleaned two days a week to raise money for horses, he noted.
“She’s like a daughter to me,” Mesheimer said.
For the past four years, Autum has worked as a veterinary technician, and she’s planning to continue her education to become a veterinarian.
Autum has ridden Red for about two years now, and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of her injury, Cunha said.
“She usually wears a helmet when she is on a new, young, or unfamiliar horse,” she said.
Gail, in her post, wrote, “Sadly, all this could have been avoided if only she had worn a helmet — something I plan to do in the future and hopefully she will too.”
“Thank you again to everyone who has graciously helped us these past few days,” she wrote. Your kindness will not be forgotten.”
A go-fund-me page, Autum Mohawk’s Recovery, organized by Alexandra Hill, to help offset medical expenses raised more than $6,000 as of Monday.
In addition PEWC raised $4,000 in a silent auction in just four hours, added to additional money raised the next morning, Cunha said.
Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Animal Care Clinic or made via paypal @alinser or Venmo @Amy-Linser.
