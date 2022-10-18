Remains in critical condition at St. Cloud hospital

This is a photo from a go-fund-me page set up to help Autum Mohawk recover from injuries sustained when she fell off a horse this past weekend. Mohawk, underwent emergency surgery and is recovering at a hospital in St. Cloud.

 Autum Mohawk’s Recovery go-fund-me

HIBBING — A veterinary technician from Hibbing who is recovering at a St. Cloud hospital from a serious head injury sustained at a barrel horse event in Wadena this past weekend is experiencing an outpouring of support.

Autum Mohawk, 25, is familiar to many in the community through her job as a veterinary technician at the Animal Care Clinic in Hibbing.

