The vital role that the Vermilion Penguin Snowmobile Club plays for winter tourism is not lost on businesses like Fortune Bay Resort Casino, the Vermilion Club, Bayview, and others.
“People come from all over to enjoy the trail system that the Penguin Club and other clubs groom,” Fortune Bay Director of Public Relations Brian K. Anderson said in a news release this week. “The work they do greatly contributes to the success of our business and many others in the area. The same can be said about other clubs like the Cook Timberwolves Club and the Ely Igloo Club.”
Vermilion Penguin Snowmobile Club President Mike Indihar said the club receives many “thank yous” from area business owners as they know how important their work is to winter tourism. It’s not uncommon to walk into an establishment to see a row of helmets and snowmobile jackets on display as snowmobilers enjoy a meal or beverage before hitting the trails again.
“Snowmobiling really helps our seasonal businesses stay open year-round,” said Indihar. “It helps them pay their bills. We look at it from the tourism side of it as, if we do our part —people will come here to snowmobile and help these businesses survive.”
In typical years, the popular Fun Run raises money to help clubs like these with their operating expenses. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, that successful event has been shelved two years in a row.
Although it won’t make up nearly as much as the Penguin Club would receive from the Fun Run, Fortune Bay and its guests recently raised over a thousand dollars with its Ticket In Ticket Out promotion. Guests raised just over $554, while Fortune Bay added another $500 to the tally.
“Fortune Bay has always helped us with the Fun Run activities,” said Indihar. “We always looked at that being used as our future investment money, but with Covid it has been hard, so donations like these help us out.”
Indihar said the club receives roughly $30,000 from the state’s grant-in-aid program, which is then used for the club’s annual operating costs.
“The additional money like this check is all invested in the future for equipment and supplies,” said Indihar. “People who donate can feel comfortable knowing it goes to equipment and fuel needed to groom the trails. It is expensive to operate and maintain our equipment.”
Especially since the club is responsible for 30 miles of trail, which equates to 60 miles for each time the groomer heads out.
“Our trips can take anywhere from five to eight hours for someone to do it,” said Indihar. “We do it twice a week, and if needed, we go out three times a week. We also helped the Babbitt Club the other day.”
All of the work is done by a hearty group of volunteers who have a vested interest in keeping the trail system in excellent condition.
“Our operators threaten to quit if we try to pay them,” said Indihar. “So, when you see a groomer operator or one of the club members working, take the time to thank them because they are not getting paid.”
And the work doesn’t just involve grooming the expansive trail. It can be a year-round job as the trails need to have brush removed, fallen trees need to be removed, etc. The club also stakes 62 miles of Lake Vermilion, thereby creating another trail system that connects snowmobilers with businesses and shortcuts to their next destination.
The club also has a very active Facebook page that area resorts rely on when providing updated trail information to their guests. Just last week, the Lake Vermilion Resort Association spent time recognizing the club’s efforts during its meeting.
Given all of the hours put in by the volunteers, so too is the stress that is put on the club’s equipment. Up until a couple of years ago, the club stored its equipment outside, but then the club decided to make a real investment in its future by building a permanent structure. Since its completion, club members have marvelled at how the building, which is located on Highway 77 heading toward Cook, has made their work much more manageable.
“For some reason, our equipment never breaks down when it is warm out,” said Secretary-Treasurer Jerry Leper with a smile. “We now have warm feet and hands and don’t have to work around some pine trees to make repairs when it is 30 below.”
Leper said the heated building is also better to store the club’s aging equipment. He believes the structure is adding years to the life cycle of the equipment, but added that new purchases would be needed in the coming years, if not sooner.
Indihar agreed and talked about the club’s 15-year-old groomer, which cost $140,000 brand new.
“It is now pushing $350k for a tractor, and we own a 1997 model too,” said Indihar. “We have a lot of costs coming down the road, and we have to figure out how to pay for them.”
Given the exorbitant costs for equipment, the club will most likely have to look for grant money when the time comes to invest in new equipment.
However, local businesses and residents can help out by joining the club. A single or family membership is just $20, while a business membership is $100. Checks can be sent to: Vermilion Penguin Snowmobile Club,1735 County Road 77, Tower MN 55790.
“The local support is really important, and it has been pretty steady,” said Indihar. “Their support helps us understand that people are paying attention to the trails and the work we do, and we appreciate it very much.”
