ELY, Minn. — The following students were named to the Fall 2021 Honors List at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN. Students named to the honors list have attained a GPA as listed below for the semester. GPA GUIDE: 3.75 = Highest Honors; 3.5 = High Honors; 3.0 = Honors.
—
Kevin Heikkila, Highest Honors, Trinity LaLonde, Honors, both of Aurora; Sydney Bell, Honors, Zachary Cheney, High Honors, both of Cook; Elijah Anderson, Honors; Alexander Barker, Highest Honors; Kale Beno, Highest Honors
Amanda Block, Honors; Zoe Devine, Highest Honors; Kesley Ebbs, Highest Honors; Chloe Ecklund, Honors; Matthew Egan-Ostrokol, Highest Honors; Dylan Fenske, High Honors; Taylor Gibney, Highest Honors; Phoebe Helms, Highest Honors; Adam Hornstein, Honors; Jonathan Huju, Honors; Kahsha Hyde, Highest Honors; Caleb Janeksela, High Honors; Jeremiah Kaercher, Honors; Jaicee Krings, Honors; Sophia Kurnava, Honors; Chelsea Larson, Highest Honors; Sidney Marshall, Highest Honors; Brett Moschel, Highest Honors; Cedar Ohlhauser, High Honors; Lauren Olson, High Honors; Gabriel Pointer, Highest Honors; Gracie Pointer, High Honors; Lauren Porthan, High Honors; Abigail Rehbein, Highest Honors; Madelyne Roderick, Honors; Louise Schmitt, Highest Honors; Jennifer Shuster, Highest Honors; Lindsay Sikora, High Honors; Brandi Smith, Honors; Deborah Spengler, Highest Honors; Kelly Thompson, Highest Honors; Nacomis VanMeter, High Honors; Kayley Wika, Highest Honors; Emilie Wojcik, Honors, all of Ely; Kassandra Hall, Highest Honors, Eveleth; Samantha Rohde, High Honors, Floodwood; Gavin Valento, Highest Honors, Hibbing; Keely Bozich, High Honors, Keewatin; Morgan Hirsch, Honors, Makinen; LilyAnne Thomas, Honors, Mountain Iron; Michael Trucano, Highest Honors, Soudan; Ethan Zaitz, Highest Honors; Andrew Zika, Honors, both of Tower; Elijah Anderson, Honors, Winton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.