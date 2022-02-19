ELY, Minn. — The following students were named to the Fall 2021 Honors List at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN. Students named to the honors list have attained a GPA as listed below for the semester. GPA GUIDE: 3.75 = Highest Honors; 3.5 = High Honors; 3.0 = Honors.

Kevin Heikkila, Highest Honors, Trinity LaLonde, Honors, both of Aurora; Sydney Bell, Honors, Zachary Cheney, High Honors, both of Cook; Elijah Anderson, Honors; Alexander Barker, Highest Honors; Kale Beno, Highest Honors

Amanda Block, Honors; Zoe Devine, Highest Honors; Kesley Ebbs, Highest Honors; Chloe Ecklund, Honors; Matthew Egan-Ostrokol, Highest Honors; Dylan Fenske, High Honors; Taylor Gibney, Highest Honors; Phoebe Helms, Highest Honors; Adam Hornstein, Honors; Jonathan Huju, Honors; Kahsha Hyde, Highest Honors; Caleb Janeksela, High Honors; Jeremiah Kaercher, Honors; Jaicee Krings, Honors; Sophia Kurnava, Honors; Chelsea Larson, Highest Honors; Sidney Marshall, Highest Honors; Brett Moschel, Highest Honors; Cedar Ohlhauser, High Honors; Lauren Olson, High Honors; Gabriel Pointer, Highest Honors; Gracie Pointer, High Honors; Lauren Porthan, High Honors; Abigail Rehbein, Highest Honors; Madelyne Roderick, Honors; Louise Schmitt, Highest Honors; Jennifer Shuster, Highest Honors; Lindsay Sikora, High Honors; Brandi Smith, Honors; Deborah Spengler, Highest Honors; Kelly Thompson, Highest Honors; Nacomis VanMeter, High Honors; Kayley Wika, Highest Honors; Emilie Wojcik, Honors, all of Ely; Kassandra Hall, Highest Honors, Eveleth; Samantha Rohde, High Honors, Floodwood; Gavin Valento, Highest Honors, Hibbing; Keely Bozich, High Honors, Keewatin; Morgan Hirsch, Honors, Makinen; LilyAnne Thomas, Honors, Mountain Iron; Michael Trucano, Highest Honors, Soudan; Ethan Zaitz, Highest Honors; Andrew Zika, Honors, both of Tower; Elijah Anderson, Honors, Winton.

