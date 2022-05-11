 Skip to main content
Venema seeks Itasca County Board seat

Casey Venema

Casey Venema

In the upcoming election, Lawrence Lake Township Chair, Casey Venema, has announced that he will be running for Itasca County District Five Commissioner.

Venema will be running for the seat currently held by Ben DeNucci, who is not running for re-election.

He sees this vacancy as an opportunity to represent District 5 and to give back to the community.

“I worked in timber and mining for the last 31 years. I want to give back to my community and to all manufacturing in Itasca County,’’ he said in a news release.

Venema has worked as a laborer, operator, supervisor, and manager throughout his time in these industries.

County commissioners participate in the planning and managing of county budgets and finances. Venema said he has experience in both.

Venema and his wife Kim have lived in Lawrence Lake Township for the last 32 years. They raised two boys in the Greenway School district, and have been heavily involved in youth activities — Venema is in his 13th year of serving on the Greenway Rec Board.

With his combined experience from the Lawrence Lake Township and Greenway Rec board, Venema stated he feels confident in his abilities to manage budgets and oversee planning.

Venema has also owned his own private weld shop for the last 15 years. As the owner of a mom-and-pop shop, he’s had to wear a lot of hats and take on a number of responsibilities for his business.

“I feel that it is my time to give back and work as Commissioner for this district. I’m ready to work with the public and area businesses to help move Itasca County forward and be successful.”

