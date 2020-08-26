HIBBING — Members of the newly-created Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness of northern Minnesota marched across Hibbing on a rainy Wednesday evening to resurrect a protest of the death of Lionel Lewis, a 26-year-old Black man who died after local white police officers shackled his hands and feet together behind his back and put him in the back of a squad car after arresting him for an alleged domestic violence in 2002.
Seraphia Gravelle, a Hispanic co-founder of VEMA, led the protest from their meeting point in front of the Hibbing Police Department to City Hall through portions of Howard Street, where firefighters blocked off several streets due to a building fire the previous day. Nearly a dozen people — Black, white, Indigenous, Hispanic — held “Defend Black Lives” and “Ignorance Is A Choice” signs and chanted “No Justice, No Peace” as they walked along First Avenue before circling back to the police station.
“We are out here to support Mia who is trying to get her father’s case reopened,” Gravelle told the Mesabi Tribune on the march. “We’re here to create awareness of what happened, because some people don’t know what occurred here in their backyards.”
Two-hundred miles south, Lewis' youngest daughter, Malia Montgomery and members of her family and community supporters marched outside of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to demand the case be reopened 18 years after his death. They want authorities to charge the three officers involved, including two who still work for the Hibbing Police Department.
Montgomery and her counterparts on the Iron Range have been promoting the rallies on social media to bring the aged case — which they believe showcases racial discrimination — into the present time of protests against police brutality in Minnesota and across the United States. Montgomery chose to organize the marches to fall on her 18th birthday.
The groups aimed to call attention to how police officers in Hibbing used the hobbling technique, referred to by some as hogtying. The controversial technique has since been banned in various states and Minnesota lawmakers are considering whether to stop its usage in their efforts to condemn chokeholds and knee restraints in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Montgomery now says her asthmatic father died because of being hogtied and put into that compromised position on a hot summer day, not due to agitated delirium as the medical examiner determined.
Nathaniel Coward, another cofounder of VEMA, shared his memories of Lewis when they both lived in Hibbing in the late 1990s. Originally from Florida, Coward, then a Black man in his early 20s, told the Mesabi Tribune that he found a “best friend” in Lewis, who was from Chicago and one of the only other Black men who lived in the small community. Coward would visit Lewis’ daughters, including Montgomery, and hung out with Lewis who he described as a “really friendly person.”
When he heard of Lewis’ death, Coward recalled feeling “furious.” He has carried that frustration with him ever since. “It’s the same thing happening today with George Floyd,” he said. “They blamed his death on agitated delirium. They brought up his drug use and arrests. It’s the same thing.” More recently, Coward received a phone call from Montgomery who asked him to host a march in Hibbing. “I said, ‘Absolutely, if you want to do it I’m there for you,’” he added.
The Hibbing Police Department declined to comment for this article.
A ‘tragedy’ in custody
Sunday, July, 14, 2002. A Hibbing resident called the police department at 2:44 p.m. to report a possible domestic altercation between Lewis, a 26-year-old Black man, and his white girlfriend Lynette Renee Traver, then 23, both of Hibbing, near the south side of Day Lake. Two police officers responded to the scene. Then two St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
The Hibbing officers sprayed Lewis with two cans of mace, shackled him, hogtied him, arrested him for domestic assault and obstructing the legal process and put him in the back seat of their police car. The St. Louis County jail in Hibbing was full due to weekend activity, so they drove him 30 miles east to the holding cells in Virginia. At 5:57 p.m., the officers called the Virginia Police Department for assistance. Lewis was unresponsive. Hibbing officers and a Virginia corrections officer performed CPR. Virginia ambulance responded and drove Lewis to the Virginia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
“Anyway you look at this is a tragedy,” then Hibbing Police Chief John Maras said at the time. “A tragedy for the family, the community and everyone involved.”
In the immediate aftermath, Maras announced the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was assisting in the investigation of the death. Traffic officer Mike Douville and patrol officers Kris Halverson and Brent Everett were placed on administrative leave pending the results.
Less than one week later, on Saturday, July 20, 2002, the three white officers were back on the job.
The preliminary autopsy did not determine the case of death. “I wish I knew why he died,” Maras said. “I think everybody wishes they knew.”
Then Virginia Police Chief Dana Waldron expressed support for how officers handled the arrest. “There was nothing obvious done wrong on the part of the officers,” he said. “There isn’t any evidence or statement that they did anything wrong,” Maras echoed. “I think it’s best for them to get on with their career and go on with life.”
Lewis' friends and family, including his children, gathered for his memorial service at the Salvation Army in Hibbing. Funeral services were scheduled at Transitional Chapel in Chicago.
Who is Lionel Lewis?
In August 2002, Lewis' sister, Davida, described seeing her younger brother board a bus on a Saturday in Hammon, Minn. to travel 265 miles north to the Iron Range. The next day she received a phone call about his death. “It broke my heart,” she said. “It’s tearing us apart. I don’t want to speculate or accuse people, but a 26-year-old man does not just arrive dead in a police car.”
She reached out to a Virginia police officer, a doctor at the Virginia Regional Medical Center and the medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Uncini, who performed the preliminary autopsy at the then University Medical Center-Mesabi.
“He told me there were lots of scratches on his body and bruises on his back,” Davida said, recalling her conversation with Uncini at the time. “He said it was due to pressure. He also said his heart was bruised, which most likely was because pressure was applied to the body.”
She was told it would be another four to six weeks for a final autopsy report.
Meanwhile, Maras continued to back his officers use of hogtying — an atypical yet acceptable practice — and noted the idea of Lewis having taken drugs before his death. “There is no physical evidence to indicate any trauma to cause Lewis to die,” he said. “With his erratic behavior and statements from witnesses, I think it’s possible he ingested some sort of drug.” He reiterated, “There’s no indication that the officers did anything wrong at this point.”
Lewis' brother had died in 1996 and then his father died in 1998. “Lionel took it real hard when his brother died,” Davida said. “He said he needed a change and moved to the Minneapolis area to be with some first cousins. He met a lady and moved in with her up on the Range.” He had been staying with his older sister in Hammond for three weeks before returning to Hibbing. Still they talked about him moving back in with her. “He didn’t like it up there,” she said.
Police reports showed that Lewis had been a resident of Hibbing for four years. He had run-ins with officers. Still, Davida stood by Lewis' reputation, saying he “was a very good person, and I’m not saying that because he was my brother. We all make mistakes.”
But Melissa Meyer, a 21-year-old former girlfriend of Lewis from Aurora and mother of one of his daughters, said she was convinced “something went wrong” while he was in police custody. Meyer described Lewis as a healthy man and said she had been “hoping to God” his family had another autopsy performed because she feared the toxicology report would be falsified. “I wouldn’t put it past them,” she said.
Davida, who was caring for her brother’s son, said she wanted to make sure the investigation “gets to the bottom of all of it.” Did she believe that would happen? “Yes I do. My faith leads me to believe so.”
‘An hour later, he died’
In October 2002, leaders from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) joined Lewis' family in urging swift completion of the investigation during a press conference in Hibbing. “To the people of Hibbing, you have a beautiful town and I believe you are God-fearing people, but you should know that you have something festering in your town,” said Robert Banks, an investigator from the Indiana-based law firm Walker and Associates.
Banks said Lewis, who was asthmatic, had little chance for survival tied up in a hot, poorly ventilated police car. He criticized how long it was taking to complete the investigation into his death. “I do believe something is being hidden here,” he said.
Hibbing police reiterated that Lewis had an arrest record dating back to 2002. But Claudie Washington, head of the Duluth branch of the NAACP, said Lewis' past legal problems in no way justified his death in police custody. “They make implications because he was a Black man or had problems with the law that his life was insignificant,” she said. “Even if he had problems in the past, he doesn’t deserve to die.”
Traver, the then-girlfriend, spoke at the press conference to say Lewis had been agitated because he believed the officers were going to kill him. “And an hour later, he died,” she said, before telling reporters she had moved from Hibbing for her personal safety.
“We as people should stand up and admit to mistakes,” Davida said after the press conference. “Until they [the three officers involved] do, there is no justice for my brother, no closure for the family and no reputation for the Hibbing Police Department.”
Agitated delirium
In November 2002, four months after the death, Waldron, the Virginia police chief, and Uncini, the medical examiner, reported that Lewis died of agitated delirium due to multiple drug use including cocaine. They said he did not die from police misconduct and the investigation was completed.
Lewis had “a very high level of cocaine,” some amount of oxycodone, a depressant and traces of THC, the active element in marijuana, Uncini said. He added that the investigation took longer than expected since he sought out Ramsey County medical examiners to consult on toxicology reports. He did so because he had not seen many cases of agitated delirium. The medical examiner said he did not know whether Lewis had asthma. “He was definitely involved in a very serious physical struggle” he said. “The problem with agitated delirium is restraint can bring on sudden death.”
But Uncini said that officers had responded to a 911 emergency call in which Lewis was allegedly in an agitated physical state. “You can’t let him run around.” He said the police hogtying Lewis did not cause his death. “These people are at high risk of sudden death,” he said, referring to people with agitated delirium.
The police chiefs in Hibbing and Virginia again said the officers acted appropriately, though he might consider looking at the policy of hogtying a person in police custody.
In response to the NAACP’s claims that Lewis was targeted because he was Black, the white Waldron said that “to say race is an issue, I don’t know how it could be.”
Maras blamed the death of drugs. “Mr. Lewis’ death was very unfortunate and once more we see the tragic consequences of drug use,” he said. “This investigation reaffirms what we knew all along — our officers acted reasonably and properly in the arrest and transport of Mr. Lewis.”
Groups seeking change
Current Hibbing Police Chief Steven Estey has said he was in high school at the time of Lewis' death in 2002. He spent recent months talking with VEMA members, some of whom have joined the Anchoring the Blue Task Force aimed to combat racial disrimination in Hibbing. Estey and police chiefs from across the region, barring the chief from Grand Rapids, have attended VEMA protests in support of their messages of supporting the safety of people of color in a predominantly white region.
Gravelle, of VEMA, says the group has a good working relationship with regional police chiefs and they are not against law enforcement in general, despite how counter-protesters and extremists seek to paint their efforts. Instead the group and similar ones, including Indivisible in Grand Rapids, are speaking out against police brutality and to assist in the national push for reform.
In doing so, Gravelle and Montgomery are seeking to add hogtying to a running list of techniques being banned at the state and national levels. While officers in Hibbing are still trained to use the hobbling technique, they do not have the proper equipment needed to perform the act on suspects. The protesters also hope authorities reconsider the medical examiner’s ruling that Lewis died of agitated delirium, a controversial diagnosis cited when people die in police custody. Today police groups and most of the medical community say agitated delirium is a real condition affecting drug users and the mentally ill that necessitates medical treatment. But critics and some medical experts call it junk science or consider its misdiagnosis an excuse to justify excessive police force when encounters turn fatal.
Now, nearly two decades after her father’s death, Montgomery is calling for charges against Douville and Halverson and Everett, who have since become captains.
‘There’s some bad ones, there’s some good ones’
The VEMA march attracted several white Hibbing residents who parked at the local police station sporting “Thin Blue Line” and “POW MIA” flags on their vehicles. They followed the protesters to City Hall and mirrored their travels across the city, but did not engage in conversation with them. Most were in their 20s and 30s and said they had not heard much of the Lewis case until seeing the event publicized on Facebook, and questioned why Montgomery and VEMA would wait this long to march.
“Basically, we’re here to Back the Blue,” Shawn Stevens told the Mesabi Tribune. “We’re here for support. Just cause a couple of police did something wrong doesn’t mean we should go against the whole police department.”
Stevens was not alone in his belief that VEMA is “a hate group,” but agreed with others that it all depended on whether the members promoted violence. When asked how she defined VEMA, Gravelle said “we’re not a hate group and we certainly don’t promote violence.” She continued, “We support our police departments as a whole, but also demand officers be held accountable. We’re not anti-police. We are anti-police brutality. We are anti-murder.”
Both Duna Katzenberger and Irene Mcentyre, who are white sisters from Hibbing that said they were related to Captain Everett, stood beside Stevens and said they never experienced racism or had too much trouble with local police officers — yet opined that any group of people could produce troubled members, including law enforcement. “There’s some bad ones and there’s some good ones,” Katzenberger said. “If my cousin is responsible for the death, he should be charged. If anyone did anything wrong, they should be charged.”
Jon Buchanan, another white Hibbing resident, said he was a Marine who was trailing the VEMA march because he “backed the blue.” He and his friends said they believed they were helping to curb potential violence from hitting their neighborhood after they witnessed looting and riots in Minneapolis this spring. “I don’t want my daughter being around this stuff,” he said. “We don’t have disrespect between colors. We’re all the same people.”
This article includes reporting from the Hibbing Daily Tribune and Mesabi Daily News at the time of Lewis’ death and investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.