CHISHOLM — A co-founder of the non-profit Voices for Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) is the newest member of the Chisholm Police Commission.
The city council appointed Serephia Gravelle to the commission last week, filling a vacancy that existed with the resignation of James Vukad.
The council, at that same meeting, accepted Vukad’s resignation. In his resignation letter contained in the council packet, Vukad explained per city charter he could no longer be on the commission as he has accepted employment as a police officer with another city.
In her application Gravelle said she wanted to bring a voice to black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) on community boards and commissions.
It’s uncertain if she’s the first person ever to represent BIPOC on the commission.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said his officers strive to treat people like people with compassion and respect and that he feels he can work well with anybody.
“I think she brings a voice to the table of a population that is currently not heard or heard very little in our community,” Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said via email on Monday.
Gravelle said she is glad to see that city leaders are following through when they tell people to put themselves in positions that they want to be represented in.
“So, it was refreshing to see that when somebody steps up to do that, that they’re supportive,” she said.
VEMA was co-founded by Gravelle and Nathanial Coward in 2020 shortly after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Since that time VEMA has opened a storefront in downtown Chisholm and has remained an active part of the community.
VEMA is currently working on plans for a block party to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, at the Kiwanis Park. The council last week approved a request from VEMA to use the park for this event.
Gravelle said last year was the first year of the block party, which was attended by about 30 people and took place in Virginia.
“We tend to get more participation in Chisholm than we do in other communities,” she said.
VEMA is also doing fundraising by selling taco plates outside of its storefront, and is planning to continue offering that again in the next couple of weeks.
The council also took up the following other matters:
• Appointed Brittany Jacobson to the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Approved a mutual aid agreement with Essentia Health/Buhl Ambulance.
• Approved a collaborative agreement between the city and Life Link III.
• Approved the hiring of Michael Gifford to the city-run ambulance service.
• Scheduled an assessment hearing for 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 for the 2021-2022 Street Rehabilitation (mill and overlay) project.
• Approved a pay application in the amount of $22,134.85 to KGM Contractors for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation (mill and overlay project). Of that amount the city’s portion is $20,836.56 and the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA) portion is $1,298.29, according to information found in the council packet.
• Adopted a resolution declaring the cost to be assessed, ordering preparation of proposed assessment, and setting a hearing on proposed assessments for the 2021-2022 Street Rehabilitation (mill and overlay) project. The portion to be paid by the city is estimated to be $378,964.35 and the amount to be assessed against benefited property owners is declared to be $140,756.25 plus any driveway replacement upgrade costs, it states in the resolution.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 536 that allows AFSCME members to be permitted to work nine hour shifts Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday commencing at 6:30 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. and a Friday shift commencing at 7 a.m. and concluding at noon, the schedule referred to as “summer hours.”
• Approved a MOU to allow seasonal employees to be employed for up to six months.
• Approved the hiring of Rich Newbauer as youth football coach.
• Approved a variance request from Cassie Sclesman to have a zero foot setback rather than a two foot setback on one side of her property to allow for a fence.
• Approved a proposal from Rock Solid Trail Contracting of Bentonville, Arkansas for work and materials to repair damage at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in an area that was washed out during a storm on Memorial Day weekend. The cost of the trail work is $20,995 and material cost in the amount of $1,748. There are funds to cover the work in the Redhead budget and in Iron Range Resources trail maintenance fund, according to City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.
• Adopted a resolution establishing and increasing the city administrator’s spending limit without a return for special authority of the city council, from the previous amount of $5,000 and under to a limit of $25,000.
• Approved a pay application in the amount of $35,587.95 to Mesabi Bituminous, Inc. for work completed during July on the Third Street Northwest infrastructure improvement project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.