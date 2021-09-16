CHISHOLM — The Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School is on a reset to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
School Board Chair Bob Rahja on Wednesday afternoon confirmed an Instant Alert message was sent out to parents earlier that day, notifying them of the recommendation by St. Louis County Public Health for the school that houses preschool through third grade to enter a 14-day incubation period. This only affects the Vaughan-Steffensrud, not the district’s two other buildings.
The original message sent to parents contained inaccurate information on distance learning.
Rahja said there will be no distance learning, but rather packets delivered to students’ homes with homework, similar to what happened last year at the lower grade levels.
Below is an excerpt of the Instant Alert, explaining the situation.
“Given the increasing number of COVID 19 cases with substantial classroom transmission in the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School, St. Louis County Public Health is recommending a 14-day incubation period in order to protect your students and faculty from further transmission.”
This period will begin Sept. 16 and goes slightly beyond 14 days to Oct. 4.
Rahja on Wednesday and School Superintendent Adrian Norman the day prior declined to comment on COVID numbers in the district citing health information laws.
In the Instant Alert, it also calls for students and families to self-quarantine from activities and group gatherings to help minimize transmission. Families and faculty members are encouraged to be on the lookout for COVID symptoms, such as a fever of 104 degrees or higher, headache, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, etc. and get tested if they experience them. If they test positive, they are encouraged to call the school district.
Covid symptoms are available on the website for St. Louis County Public Health Department at stlouiscountymn.gov.
---
The Chisholm Kiwanis Club has canceled its Kids Day event scheduled for today at the Minnesota Museum of Mining.
Kiwanis Club President Shannon Kishel-Roche on Wednesday said the decision was a combination of the weather with threats of thunderstorms, coupled with the news of the Vaughan-Steffensrud students, who are the primary participants of Kids’ Day, being asked to refrain from group activities to prevent the transmission of COVID.
