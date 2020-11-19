Valentini’s Pink Days event defies expectations

Owners of Valentini’s Supper Club (l to r): Jess, Rob and Jake Russo and Paul and Cindy Marturano (with grandson, Kouver) are pictured along with Angel Fund Board Directors: Kelly Grinsteinner, president; Kari Kilen, past president; and Brenda Loeb, vice president.

 Photo Submitted

CHISHOLM — Valentini’s Supper Club recently graced Angel Fund with a donation of $22,000 from its Pink Days celebration held in October.

Raffle tickets for several prizes donated by a long list of generous businesses and people and three days of food and drinks specials helped to spread awareness and raise funds for area cancer patients. This was Valentini’s 7th year hosting Pink Day, an event that began as a nod to Carol Marturano when she was battling cancer. It is traditionally a one-day bash in late October at the restaurant. Instead of canceling this year due to COVID, the owners got creative and created Pink Days – a celebration over multiple days and one that reached way beyond the restaurant walls. Angel Fund is an all-volunteer nonprofit that offers financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. To donate, apply or learn more, see angelfundrange.org.

