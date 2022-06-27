Kristen Vake grew up in a family of miners.
Now, she'll be leading Minnesota's largest iron ore mining association.
Vake, a Chisholm native, has been named Iron Mining Association (IMA) executive director.
“I'm excited,” Vake said. “I think about my family's history in mining. I've always wanted to have a part in mining, but I didn't know in what way. I'm just honored and excited to get started.”
Vake for the last six years worked as a CBS 3 news anchor and mining reporter in Duluth.
Vake on July 5 starts with the IMA.
“As a journalist, I thought this was a way to give back to the community that's given so much to me,” Vake said. “I didn't want to stop telling stories and this is a way to be able to bring those two worlds together.”
Like many other Iron Rangers, mining has been a huge part of Vake's life.
“There's been generations of miners in my family dating back to my great grandpa who worked underground at the Bruce Mine,” Vake said. “My dad Tom worked almost 40 years at Minntac. He did a number of things like truck driver to track boss to sweeper operator. He's a proud union member and iron miner. He worked so hard and I'm forever proud of him.”
Vake's paternal grandfather Tommy Vake worked with his five brothers at U.S. Steel's Sherman Mine near Chisholm. Her maternal grandfather John Varda worked at Rhude & Fryberger and Hibbing Taconite Co.
Vake is a 2009 Chisholm High School graduate.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in mass communication and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a Masters of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University.
Vake worked in marketing and communications at Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth before moving to CBS 3, where in addition to news broadcasting, hosted “Eye on Mining,” a program focused on northeastern Minnesota's mining industry.
Vake's mining background and Iron Range knowledge will be an asset to the IMA, Chrissy Bartovich of U.S. Steel and IMA board chair said.
“The IMA Board is excited to have Kristen Vake leading the organization,” Bartovich said. “Kristen's deep roots in the mining industry combined with her passion for the Iron Range make her uniquely positioned to lead the IMA. We look forward to Kristen building relationships and continuing to tell the story of the importance of Minnesota's iron mining industry.”
Vake said she will use her journalism background to communicate stories about Minnesota's iron mining industry and its people.
“We want to let people know what's happening up here and how vital the industry is to the Iron Range, the state, country, and the world,” Vake said. “Honestly, it's the new direction the IMA wants to go, which is focused on storytelling and letting people know what's going on in the mines and with the people who keep it running.”
Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry produces about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
The pellets are the raw ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.
The industry each year contributes about $3.9 billion to the state's economy.
For decades, the IMA has been headquartered in Duluth.
However, IMA offices will now be moving to the Iron Range, Vake said.
“We will be shifting to the Iron Range,” Vake said. “We want that to be able to reach out even more. Once we get an office open, I want people with questions to be able to walk in whenever they want and we can have a chat.”
