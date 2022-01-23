Vacant building could fill a need for Bell program

CHISHOLM — A vacant building in Chisholm may soon have new life as a much needed dormitory facility for college students enrolled in the Iron Range Engineering (IRE) Bell program at Mesabi Range College in Virginia.
Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA) is currently in the process of purchasing the former Hillcrest Terrace building in Chisholm.
“I think the project is really great for the community, and Chisholm is excited to have the students,” Skraba said Wednesday.
According to information from The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR), the total project cost is $1,075,000.
Of that amount, the Chisholm EDA was awarded a $175,000 grant from the Iron Range Higher Education Account being used to purchase the Hillcrest property.
Renovation of the property is estimated at $900,000. At its Dec. 14 meeting, The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) approved a grant request from the IRE Bell program from its Higher Education Account in the amount of $675,000, and an amendment of $400,000 remaining from a previous grant award to cover the cost of renovations.
The major aspects of the renovation include paint, flooring, bathroom upgrades in each room, HVAC upgrades in each room, furniture, fixtures (annual upgrades will be made as enrollment increases), and exterior upgrades needed to portray a presentable appearance (concrete repair, asphalt overlay, and signage).
The Bell program began in August 2019 and was implemented as a proof of concept diversion from the IRE model of project-based learning in partnership with the Northeast Higher Education District and Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Students enrolled in the Bell program spend one semester in a training phase called the “Bell Academy,” where they develop essential skills necessary to operate as an engineering intern in industry. The next phase of the Bell program involves working as an apprentice engineer for 24 months in engineering internships and co-op placements around the nation. On its website, the program promotes a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering in as little as four and a half years.
Thirteen students graduated in December 2021, and another 30 are set to graduate next December, according to Ron Ulseth, the program’s director. He said another 60 students are enrolled and are partially through the curriculum, and that 50 more students are enrolled and are anticipated to start this coming August.
During their five semesters of enrollment students are charged $11,500 in student fees, and $5,000 is earmarked for housing during the Bell Academy. Fees are collected in conjunction with tuition at MSU, Mankato. A lease agreement is established between MSU and the housing provider.
Ulseth talked about the potential impacts of the proposed project for IRE Bell students and the community of Chisholm.
“These 50 students come from states all over the country and they spend one semester with us in northeastern Minnesota,’ Ulseth said. “So this is a really unique opportunity for our students and in this case the City of Chisholm to have an influx of 50 students per year.”
Students in the Bell program are currently staying at the Villas at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, and since the first semester, the owners and manager at the Villas haven’t been able to work out a contract for the duration of their entire stay, according to information included in the grant request.
“Due to this issue, students have been required to stay in a hotel for a month before moving into the Villas,” it states.”Between the Chisholm Inn & Suites and the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, there is no shared kitchen space or a place to cook or prepare meals.”
The second issue is that there is limited capacity at the Villas during the winter during the Spring semester.
“It has been difficult to house more than 30 students in the fall semester and has been increasingly difficult to house even 15-20 students in the winter months during the peak season when they have snow and limited availability,” it states in the request.
A third issue outlined in the proposal is the likelihood of rate increases at the Villas, which would be outside of the desired budget for housing.
If all goes according to plan the next step for the Chisholm EDA after securing the building would be to enter into a lease agreement with IRE. Renovation would start soon after to be completed by this August.
