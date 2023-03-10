REGIONAL—United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) is once again sending financial support to every food shelf in the region, according to a press release sent out by the non-profit on Thursday.

The organization plans to distribute $30,000 among all local food shelves this month in observance of Minnesota FoodShare Month. This year’s March Campaign started on Feb. 27 and runs through April 9.

