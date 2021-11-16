STAFF REPORT
CHISHOLM — An online auction is being held this month aimed at making smiles brighter for people in need.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is planning a holiday-themed online auction to support its Smiles United program, a community-based prevention and restorative oral health program that provides care for uninsured and under-insured individuals in the UWNEMN service area. The program provides cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings, and crowns as necessary for patients of all ages, according to information provided by UWNEMN.
The auction is set to open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 17 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 21 and is accessible on the UWNEMN website at unitedwaynemn.org.
Smiles United is a school-based preventative and restorative dental program that provides care for uninsured and underinsured individuals of all ages.
The program improves the health and well-being of patients from birth to 100, by providing cleanings, flouride treatments and sealants by way of a mobile dental unit, according to information found on the UWNEMN website.
The program was launched in 2009 and currently operates at the UWNEMN office in Chisholm and at KOOTASCA in Grand Rapids. It had previously operated out of the mobile dental unit, traveling to school districts across the Iron Range and Koochiching County, but due to COVID-19 precautions, the program is limited to the two sites right now.
Insurance is billed for patients who have dental insurance, and assistance in applying for insurance is available. For those who are income-eligible and without insurance, services are provided on a sliding fee scale or free care program. Services include initial screening, fluoride treatments, and oral health education.
Local children can be enrolled in the Smiles United program through their schools. Consent forms are sent home to parents from the school districts. Adults and seniors interested in receiving care can make an appointment by calling 612-746-1530, or 866-543-6009.
• Tooth decay is the most common infectious disease among children. It is also largely preventable.
• Nationally, more than 51 million school hours are lost each year due to tooth decay. By providing the necessary dental care in school, children can easily access necessary preventative care in order to stay healthy.
• Children receiving dental sealants in school-based programs have 60% less decay for up to five years. Healthy children feel better in school.
• An estimated 28 percent of Minnesotans do not have dental insurance, and 53 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 65 do not have dental insurance.
Source: United Way of Northeastern Minnesota website
