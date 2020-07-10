UW, AEOA team up on food distribution

IRON RANGE — Food insecurity is on the rise as the effects of the COVID pandemic have stretched into a fifth month. Area food shelves and agencies have doubled down on providing to those in need.
On Thursday, a new partnership between several agencies was announced that will distribute boxes of free, frozen food across the Iron Range as part of the national Farmers to Families program.
The Farmers to Families program is an initiative through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) with regional partners in the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA).
“Through the program, farmers sell food previously destined for restaurants and bulk purchasers to distributors to prevent waste, and the USDA partners with local non-profits to distribute the food into communities,” stated the Thursday press release from the United Way.
There will be at least three distribution sites hosting the event. The sites are: the United Way office at 608 East Drive in Chisholm, AEOA at 702 S. 3rd Ave. W. in Virginia and the Lees Business Center at 2900 East Beltline in Hibbing. United Way and AEOA’s distributions are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The other events will be announced soon.
This event is free and open to all. There are no income requirements.
“We are partnering with United Way to bring protein boxes containing meat and cheese to our community,” said Kelsey Gantzer, Food Access Manager for the AEOA, in an email Thursday. “There are added challenges with distributing a frozen product, but we know the desire for access to these products, especially with rising costs of meat in the grocery stores.”
Each site will offer a choice between two boxes of frozen meals. One contains two five-pound packages of barbecue pork patties and two five-pound packages of cheese. The other contains two five-pound packages of chicken taco meat and two five-pound packages of cheese.
“We are grateful that this USDA program does not have income guidelines so anyone who would like a box can have one, especially given the impacts of COVID-19 on grocery prices,” said United way Executive Director Shelley Valentini, in a statement.
About 2,000 frozen food boxes will be available for distribution with any leftover boxes being shared with area food shelves.
Area food shelves include:
• Aurora Area Food Shelf: 218-750-7020, 315 N Main St.
• Babbitt Food Shelf: 218-827-2166
• Chisholm Food Shelf: 218-254-0045, 208 W Lake St.
• Ely Area Food Shelf: 218-235-8527, 15 W Conan St.
• Hibbing Area Food Shelf: 218-262-1729
• Quad City Food Shelf: 218-749-1371, 8367 Enterprise Dr. N., Virginia
“AEOA is proud to partner with a local agency like UWNEMN on this great program to get food to our local families during this stressful time,” said AEOA Executive Director Scott Zahorik, in a statement.
Each site will be staffed by volunteers wearing face masks. They will direct traffic, record data and provide contactless distribution. Those participating are encouraged to bring coolers, as all food will be frozen.
AEOA has held several produce distribution events across the region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, most recently on Thursday afternoon. While most of these events are for those who make less than 300% of the federal poverty limit, the agency has also held events that were open to all.
“So far, AEOA has held seven produce distributions and distributed over 175,000 pounds of food to communities across Northeast Minnesota,” said Gantzer. “The events have been a huge success and we've seen a high demand and need during this time. Our next produce distribution dates will be on August 6th and 20th. We will announce distribution locations and times closer to those dates on the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency's Facebook page.”
AEOA and United Way have also partnered to bring Meet Up and Chow Down, the summer lunch program, to the area. At various locations, children 18 and under can collect a lunch Monday through Thursday until Sept. 3, free of charge. The AEOA location provides meals noon to 1 p.m. or until gone.
“We hope these food distribution events will help families thrive during this time, especially those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Gantzer said.
For information on these and other food distribution events, follow both agencies on Facebook where they frequently post events and program updates.
