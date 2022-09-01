Some United Steelworkers negotiators are heading home as United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp. remained deadlocked on a new labor agreement.
“Even though our bargaining committee worked very hard to reach a fair contract, we are very far apart,” the USW said in a bargaining update Wednesday evening. “We’ve agreed to extend our contract. Either party (USW or USS) has to give 48 hours notice to terminate the extension. Our bargaining committee is headed home to update you and answer questions. USS is not even in the same ballpark with their offer and they need to hear from all of us. We deserve a FAIR deal!”
Steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities, including Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, were to report to work as scheduled until notified by local union presidents, USW officials said.
Talks ran into a stalemate a day after U.S. Steel submitted an updated contract proposal to United Steelworkers (USW).
“We proposed an offer that we believe is responsible to the USW’s requests, but still achieve our common goals and something we feel is responsible and sustainable,” Barry Melnkovic, U.S. Steel senior vice-president and chief human resources officer said via telephone. “If it wasn’t sustainable in our view, we wouldn’t be offering it.”
A few minutes later, the USW called the proposal “weak.”
“We continue to demand they recognize our work and sacrifices with real wage increases and a benefits plan that protects our families now, and through retirement,” the USW said in a bargaining update. “As we approach our contract expiration date at 12:01 a.m. ET, just after midnight, we will continue pushing hard for a fair agreement. We give our time and bodies to this work – to make the steel that has literally built this country. However, we are miles apart and an extension is possible. An extension means we continue our current contract for a negotiated period of time. Under an extension, our jobs, wages and benefits are protected while we continue bargaining.”
About 1,550 USW members work at United States Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
The negotiations also cover USW members at U.S. Steel plants across the country.
U.S. Steel said its updated proposal offers a 3 percent guaranteed base wage increase in each of the first three years of a proposed four-year contract and a 4 percent increase in the fourth year.
An earlier proposal offered a 3 percent increase in the first year of the contract and 2.5 percent in the second, third and fourth years.
A $7,000 employee appreciation signing bonus was still in place as of Wednesday.
An uncapped profit sharing plan remains unchanged.
“It provides the maximum upside potential for our employees so when we do well, they do well,” Melnkovic said of the profit sharing. “We continue to focus on pay for performance and sharing that with employees.”
The USW said the company is trying to take full advantage of USW members’ labor, sweat and sacrifices by claiming ‘when we do well, you do well’.”
“But then Burritt (U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer David Burritt) just received a 17 percent increase in his base salary and made $19 million last year, it’s hard to believe they mean it,” the USW update said.
USW proposals on vacation, an additional holiday, pension increases, and holding a ratification bonus ‘hostage’ unless the agreement was signed by midnight, and health care changes, remained stumbling blocks, the USW said.
Under its proposal, U.S. Steel said it would invest $1 billion in its USW-represented facilities over the term of a four-year contract.
Over the last five years, U.S. Steel has invested $5.3 billion in its USW-represented facilities, Melnkovic said.
Amanda Malkowski, U.S. Steel media relations manager, said the company’s investments in its metallics and integrated operations show its commitment to workers and the success of the company.
U.S. Steel recently announced development of a $150 million DR-grade system at Keetac in Keewatin.
“From the economic side, our investments in the past year alone in integrated plants have spoken volumes for how we feel about our facilities and the optimism we have for the future,” Malkowski said. “There’s the DR-grade pellet investment at Keetac and the Gary (Works) pig iron investment. Our integrated facilities are critically important and will remain so.”
Domestic steelmakers in recent quarters have been reporting record earnings.
As Iron Rangers know, the steel and iron ore businesses have for decades been cyclical.
Burritt, in a letter to USW employees accompanying the contract proposal, said the updated proposal is a response to USW requests and achieves common goals.
Steelworkers are essential contributors to the success of the company and their hard work throughout the pandemic and into a recovery, allowed U.S. Steel to serve its customers, he said.
Over the last 18 months, steelworkers received approximately $18,000 each from the company’s profit sharing plan, Burritt said.
All of the benefits included in the contract proposal are worth the cost to the company because U.S. Steel wants to support employees’ futures, he said..
At the same time, the company must be prudent in its future investments and spending, especially with an uncertain economy and current global conflicts, Burritt said.
“Our proposal is a responsible approach to make our recent successes sustainable into the future,” Burritt said in the letter. “We appreciate your dedication to U.S. Steel and the hard work you’ve put in for our customers.”
Minntac Mine and Keetac produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
A celebration event to mark the DR-grade pellet system investment at Keetac is planned for this fall.
Melnkovic said Wednesday morning that U.S. Steel would continue to work toward an agreement.
“We continue to talk and we’ll see where we go,” Melnkovic said.. “Both parties, in my view, are working hard to come to an agreement. I am optimistic that we will work our way through the issues that come up.”
As of Wednesday evening, USW presidents at Minntac Mine and Keetac were not offering comment on the talks.
