Company makes new labor contract proposal; steelworkers call it ‘weak’

A group of Local 1938 members held a solidarity rally Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.

 Photo submitted

Some United Steelworkers negotiators are heading home as United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp. remained deadlocked on a new labor agreement.

“Even though our bargaining committee worked very hard to reach a fair contract, we are very far apart,” the USW said in a bargaining update Wednesday evening. “We’ve agreed to extend our contract. Either party (USW or USS) has to give 48 hours notice to terminate the extension. Our bargaining committee is headed home to update you and answer questions. USS is not even in the same ballpark with their offer and they need to hear from all of us. We deserve a FAIR deal!”

