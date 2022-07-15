USW, steelmakers open up contract talks

Domestic iron ore and steelmakers have been racking up record profits.
But there's still plenty of issues on the table as contract negotiations for United Steelworkers members this week opened up in Pittsburgh.
Increased steel imports, growth in the production of steel made in electric arc furnaces, higher demand for scrap, pig iron, direct-reduced iron, hot-briquetted iron, and a reduced need for iron ore pellets, are all major topics within America's iron ore and steel industries.
It's still extremely early in contract talks.
Negotiations with United States Steel Corp., this week kicked off with a focus on benefits, safety, contract language, office and technical, along with training and contracting out, according to a USW update.
Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., began with Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., chairman, president and chief executive officer, telling steelworkers he hopes to continue investing in company facilities with a focus on long-term sustainability, according to the update.
“Unlike bargaining with previous employers and predecessor companies, Cliffs has approached these negotiations with an understanding that our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone,” the USW update stated. “Goncalves recognizes the role unions play in creating the American Middle Class and recognizes the importance of providing good jobs and creating good will toward the company in the communities where we live and work.”
In 2018, Cliffs' was the first major iron ore company to come to agreement on a new contract with the UWS.
Cliffs' since then has also become a major steelmaker.
This year, negotiations over contracts at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia and the company's steelmaking facilities are first on the table.
Those contracts expire at midnight Sept. 1.
Talks focusing on contracts at Cliffs' other USW-represented iron ore properties, Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and at its Tilden mine and plant in Upper Michigan, begin in August, according to USW officials.
Those contracts expire at midnight Sept. 30.
“Cliffs has clearly committed to invest in its USW facilities to improve production and shorten supply chains in the future, and this commitment goes directly to long-term sustainable employment and success,” the USW said. “Although we will certainly disagree over some issues at the bargaining table, we trust that the solidarity of our membership and good faith collective bargaining will result in a fair contract and will keep you updated as the process unfolds.”
USW representatives from Cliffs' Iron Range facilities, along with USW officials from all other Cliffs' properties, participated in the discussion with Goncalves, said Tony Montana of USW communications.
On the United States Steel Corp. side of talks, USW members by August 15 will be receiving a five percent Inflation Recognition Payment, according to the USW.
The union-negotiated payment, based on employee earnings and actual hours worked during the calendar year, is triggered due to a June 2022 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculation which was high enough to trigger the inflation payment.
Negotiations on local issues at U.S. Steel facilities also continue, according to the USW.
On the Iron Range, United States Steel Corp. owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Labor contracts at Minntac and Keetac expire at midnight Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.