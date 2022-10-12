United Steelworkers officials are returning home from labor contract negotiations with United States Steel Corp.
Little progress has been made on major issues in negotiations that resumed in Pittsburgh last week, according to Iron Range United Steelworkers (USW) leaders.
“This whole process is frustrating,” Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at U.S. Steel’s Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin said. “We came out initially thinking it would be a breeze with the current economic and employment climate, yet we have encountered nothing but unwarranted push back.”
Domestic iron ore and steelmakers have been recording record revenues in recent quarters.
But after reaching tentative labor contract agreements with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., negotiations with U.S. Steel have dragged on past a Sept. 1 contract expiration date.
“I’m very disappointed in the bargaining progress we’re having with USS on the important issues such as wages, health care, pensions and vacations,” Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, said. “We have made some progress, but are miles apart on these issues that need to be resolved. The presidents are returning home tonight and are looking forward to getting back to the bargaining table to get the membership the good fair contract they deserve.”
Movement on some issues have occurred in recent days, but not in key areas, the USW said in a statement.
“While we’ve made some progress over the last week of bargaining, important issues like wages, health care, retirement, vacations and holiday remain unresolved,” the statement said. “Your bargaining committee will be heading home to update members. It’s time for USS to get serious so when we get back to the bargaining table we can achieve a fair contract. Stay safe and Solidarity”
Negotiations aimed at reaching a new labor contract agreement between USW and U.S. Steel began in July.
However, about three months later, the two sides remain at odds.
USW officials say they want a contract that mirrors new tentative labor agreements with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Steelworkers will continue efforts to reach a deal, John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said.
“Negotiations will continue to go on and we will continue to work as long as we have to to get a fair deal,” Arbogast said. “We’re not going to take anything less than what Cliffs’ got. We will continue to negotiate toward a fair deal.”
It’s not clear yet when contract talks will resume with U.S. Steel.
USW members at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation continue to work under a contract extension.
USW member votes on tentative labor contract agreements with Cleveland-Cliffs are being counted this week.
