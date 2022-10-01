United Steelworkers at two Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Iron Range taconite plants have ratified new labor contract agreements with the iron ore and steelmaker.

United Steelworkers (USW) miners at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite have approved new 47-month agreements with the company, United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliff officials announced Friday.

