United Steelworkers at two Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Iron Range taconite plants have ratified new labor contract agreements with the iron ore and steelmaker.
United Steelworkers (USW) miners at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite have approved new 47-month agreements with the company, United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliff officials announced Friday.
“It's a fair contract,” Jamie Winger, USW Local 6860 president at United Taconite said via telephone. “That's what we were shooting for.”
USW miners at Cleveland-Cliffs' Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan also ratified a new labor contract agreement.
“We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees, their families and the company,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these agreements.”
The agreements take effect today at all three taconite plants.
About 2,000 USW-represented miners are covered under the agreements.
Details on new wages, vacation time and other benefits, will be implemented beginning today, Winger said.
“The biggest thing is safety,” Winger said. “It's nice to get this behind us.”
Chris Johnson, USW Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite, said ratification helps Hibbing Taconite move on to another issue.
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore.
“The majority was happy with it and it showed in the vote count,” Johnson said. “It will be nice to not have that to worry about anymore, so now we can concentrate on helping the company with its push for the leases at Mesabi Metallics and save the 750 jobs at Hibbing Taconite.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources terminated leases that Mesabi Metallics held on state land at Mesabi Metallics' project site near Nashwauk, saying the company did not meet the terms of a master lease agreement.
Mesabi Metallics has appealed a court ruling upholding termination of the leases.
Ballots will be counted Oct 12 in Pittsburgh on a tentative labor agreement between the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs that would cover USW members at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia, said Dave Zasadni, USW Local 6115 president at Minorca Mine.
The agreement would also cover USW members at Cleveland-Cliffs steel mills across the nation.
