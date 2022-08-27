USW contract negotiations continue with steelmakers

United Steelworkers say progress has been made on some labor contract issues with iron and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., but the USW has rejected a United States Steel Corp. proposal.
Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs focusing on major economic issues and future costs associated with retiree benefits remain ongoing, according to a United Steelworkers (USW) labor negotiations update.
“Our bargaining over local issues, health care benefits and capital expenditures has resulted in important progress for our members in terms of working conditions and job security,” the USW update stated. “We remain engaged with Cliffs at the table over major economics. The company needs to limit its exposure to certain future costs associated with retiree benefits but recognizes that Steelworkers deserve to retire with dignity.”
USW officials are negotiating with Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel Corp. toward reaching new labor contract agreements with each of the iron and steelmakers.
The USW said a contract proposal made public Thursday by United States Steel Corp. “falls very short of what we deserve.”
The proposal does not continue the current health care plan which results in restricted health care networks for USW members, does not increase pensions to keep pace with inflation and rising costs, and doesn’t meet a USW proposal for increased time off, including holidays and vacations.
Steelworkers also want “respectable wage increases” in each year of the contract and for U.S. Steel to commit to spending more than the $1 billion U.S. Steel proposes to invest in USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities over the term of a new contract.
The existing labor contract between the USW and U.S. Steel covering USW workers at all U.S. Steel iron ore mines and steelmaking plants expires Sept. 1.
The labor contract covering USW workers at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Minorca Mine in Virginia and the company’s steel mills also expires Sept 1.
The contract covering USW workers at Cliffs’ Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite expires Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.