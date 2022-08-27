USW contract negotiations continue with steelmakers

United Steelworkers say progress has been made on some labor contract issues with iron and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., but the USW has rejected a United States Steel Corp. proposal.

Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs focusing on major economic issues and future costs associated with retiree benefits remain ongoing, according to a United Steelworkers (USW) labor negotiations update.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments