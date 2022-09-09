Plenty of work remains three weeks into labor contract negotiations covering United Steelworkers (USW) members at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite, according to the USW.

Despite the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs reaching a new tentative labor agreement Aug. 27 at the company's other USW-represented facilities, steelworkers say there's still work to do to reach agreement on a contract with Cliffs at the two Iron Range taconite plants.

