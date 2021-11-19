VIRGINIA — The Arrowhead Regional Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team will continue to build on its capabilities after recently receiving a $327,023 appropriation.
The funds came from the Fire Service Advisory Committee and they will be used for operational needs and training from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
“This is great news,” said Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis. “This funding will allow us to increase the team size from 13 to 30 members, plus provide additional training, along with the ability to purchase protective equipment (helmets, boots, turnout gear, hearing protection, work gloves).”
Lewis said the success in obtaining funding for the team is the result of collaborative working relationships with the Duluth Fire Department and the Minnesota 148th Air National Guard.
Having a great deal more members is key to USAR operations.
“That would get our numbers up,’’ Lewis said, so a good number (10-15) can respond day or night. “We need to make sure the capacity is there when we need it.’’
The USAR collaborative effort with the DFD and 148th Air National Guard was first formulated after realizing there was a lack of technical rescue services immediately available in northeastern Minnesota, said Lewis. That is especially true considering “the high risks we have with the mining operations that go on around us.’’
Lewis said the nearest type of specialty rescue would come out of the Twin Cities. “That’s just too long of a wait for what we need up in our area.’’ while the Twin Cities is about three hours away, it would realistically take about six hours before any real assets arrived in northeastern Minnesota, he added.
“What we needed was a more nimble, agile kind of response capability to immediately respond.’’
The Arrowhead Regional USAR Team was initially kicked off by a $734,000 federal assistance to firefighters grant in 2017, which was the largest grant in the state that year by almost two times, according to Lewis.
“We were pretty thrilled when we got that’’ because it helped buy a trailer, shoring equipment and a lot of specialized rescue equipment.
The Arrowhead Regional USAR Team continued to look for funding and the good news about the one-time appropriation came earlier this month from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education, along with FSAC.
The USAR Team had never been funded by the state before, so it came as a bit of a surprise.
Lewis said an equitable distribution of funding was always sought so all the funds were “flowing to the Twin Cities. We have needs up here in the Northland and we need those to be met.’’
“It’s quite a shot in the arm actually for the entire region,’’ according to the fire chief, who stressed collaboration (like with the DFD and 148th) is the path forward. “No longer can each department operate in its own little silo and do its own things. We have to work together to accomplish what our citizens need in this area.’’
He believes calls and demand are increasing and there will be more and more combining and consolidating of services.
The USAR Team has already been called upon in the area at a partial collapse at the former Coca-Cola building in Virginia due to snow load; and during a wall collapse during the construction of the St. Louis County Government Services Building in Virginia. The team was also put on standby when Line 3 protesters were getting into the trenches themselves and perching themselves on the pipes, Lewis stated. At the wall collapse, the USAR Team was called on to do some shoring, stabilizing a roof and the wall around it to make sure there wasn’t further collapse.
“It’s a specialized rescue service,’’ which includes ropes, trench and confined spaces training, which most average fire personnel don’t have, he added.
Lewis said funding will continue to be sought for future years and several different avenues are being looked at. That includes federal and state grants and private/public partnerships.
“Hopefully it will become a state-designated team and that will help us to assure that funding source,’’ the fire chief said, so the USAR Team doesn’t have to go back for funding every couple of years.
