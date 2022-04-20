CHISHOLM — One person — wanted for a felony level crime — was shot and killed in Chisholm Wednesday by a law enforcement officer, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is now investigating the officer-involved shooting that took place on Wednesday morning.
The presence of law enforcement and emergency vehicles appeared to take some of the residents of the normally quiet residential neighborhood by surprise as they looked down the block at the crime scene tape surrounding an area cordoned off on the 200 block of Central Avenue Southwest Wednesday morning.
Two women standing outside one of the residences, located outside of the cordoned off area, said they had heard noise, followed by the sounds of sirens. Another woman from a residence on the far end of the block said she was reading when she heard “popping” noises, followed by sirens.
Social media was abuzz on Wednesday as many in the community and surrounding area wondered what was going on.
The Chisholm School District was also on lockdown for a period of time at the request of law enforcement, according to a KBJR6.com report.
The Chisholm Police Department referred questions to the BCA.
By late morning, the BCA took to Twitter to confirm what was going on.
“BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Chisholm. More information to come,” read a Tweet by the BCA.
A press release by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office followed, providing more information about what led up to the ongoing investigation.
At approximately 4:42 a.m., deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with police officers from Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, and the Minnesota State Patrol were actively searching for a known suspect and vehicle that were wanted in connection with the recent felony level crime in Morrison County, Minn., according to the release, which stated that law enforcement believed the suspect to be in the Hibbing or Chisholm area.
A St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy located the vehicle unoccupied at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the City of Chisholm, according to the release. Officers then responded to the 200 block of Central Avenue South in Chisholm, where contact was made with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred, it states. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Officers at the scene along with personnel from the Chisholm Ambulance and Hibbing Advanced Life Support (ALS) personnel performed life saving efforts, but were unable to save the suspect.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
Names of officers involved and the name of the subject are being withheld at this time.
The BCA continues to investigate the incident, and will determine if squad and body cameras captured the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department. No further information is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.