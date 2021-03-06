Up for a slam

Kody Birmes goes up for a slam while playing basketball with Landon McClellan Friday afternoon in Hibbing. The boys were enjoying Friday's late winter warm up with temperatures in the mid 40's.

 MARK SAUER

