VIRGINIA — Leaders at the United Steelworkers union representing steel industry workers and Iron Range miners penned a letter Tuesday in rebuttal to six Greater Minnesota mayors, who in endorsing President Donald J. Trump’s re-election, said the region is thriving “for the first time in a very long time.”
That’s not the case on the ground, according to USW International President Tom Conway, District 11 Director Emil Ramirez and District 11 Staff Representative John Arbogast, who authored a letter provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
“Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth,” they wrote.
They endorsed Trump’s 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Steelworkers reference the national financial crisis intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, in which more than 6 million people in the U.S. have been infected with 183,695 deaths as a result. In Minnesota, as of Tuesday, those numbers include 76,355 infected and 1,823 dead from COVID-19.
“President Trump refused to acknowledge the threat posed by the coronavirus, mobilize resources or show leadership in the face of the global pandemic,” they wrote. “As a result of the pandemic, almost half of the workers at the Iron Range's mines were laid off.”
The layoffs began in April when Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining and continued with ArcelorMittal shuddering Hibbing Taconite, followed by U.S. Steel’s Minntac reducing workforce and Keetac indefinitely idling. During this time frame, at least 1,750 miners were temporarily laid off. Three of the mining plants are now back to normal operations as of August, but Keetac and 260 of its employees remain in a shutdown.
“Our union believes those mayors are misguided and don’t fully understand the nature of the economics of the industry or the Iron Range,” the Steelworkers continued. “Just drive down the main streets of Virginia and Eveleth and count the shut-down businesses. It hardly seems like the ‘roaring back to life’ that these mayors describe.”
The letter from the six mayors endorsing Trump — signed by Larry Cuffe of Virginia, John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Chris Swanson of Twin Harbors, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth and Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt — came as Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth last Friday to deliver a message on Iron Range jobs.
The mayors considered Trump’s win as “something wonderful” and praised him for his claims that he “stood up to China, implemented tax cuts and fought for the working class.”
“Now, four years later, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and for the first time in a very long time, locals are hopeful because of this president’s policies and willingness to fight for us,” their letter reads.
Sentiments of the DFL leaving labor behind is a growing trend in the historically Democratic region.
The Obama administration sought to block the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness by proposing a two-year moratorium on industry as federal agencies studied a 20-year ban on activity. The administration was also crucial in helping iron ore mines in 2015 when steel imports flooded the market and idled more than half of the region’s iron ore mines. The International Trade Commission put the tariffs in place and mines began to reopen in 2016 after Obama-era White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough visited with local elected officials, mining executives and union leaders.
Union officials noted Tuesday that the Trump Administration also imposed tariffs on imported steel, but “it was too little and too late” as 7,900 workers in the national steel industry “lost their jobs due to shutdowns or cutbacks, including the shutdown of blast furnaces at USS Great Lakes Works” that Minntac feeds into and further inhibits a faster restart of Keetac, if at all.
According to the Steelworkers, U.S. steel mills have operated at an average capacity of 66 percent in 2020 and steel production is down by 20 percent, while steel prices are at their lowest point since Trump took office.
Further, they wrote, the administration’s policies have worked against blue collar workers.
“He’s championed tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, increasing the federal deficit to record levels, but he’s failed to deliver the infrastructure program to rebuild our nation’s crumbling bridges and roads,” the letter reads, referring to a campaign promise of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. “He has worked to undermine collective bargaining, workplace safety, environmental safeguards, the Affordable Care Act, government ethics, congressional oversight and voting rights.”
“[Pence] was really pushing for the jobs and economy – both Vice President Pence and Trump administration know how important northeastern Minnesota and the Iron Range are to our economic recovery when we get through this COVID, and our supply chain dependency for critical minerals,” said Republican Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, in an interview Monday. “I think the vice president hit on everything — the jobs, the economy, the blue collar boom. We can get back there. We’re going to get through COVID as one nation … and when we get through it we have to be ready for these jobs.”
In endorsing Biden, the three Steelworkers leaders said he has “long been a friend of workers and our union.”
“Contract negotiations in the steel and iron ore industry were difficult in 2018 and are likely to be difficult again in 2022,” they said. “The companies will seek to divide us and demand cuts and concessions. Our nation and our union need a leader in the White House that supports working people and labor unions.”
Eric Killelea contributed to this report.
