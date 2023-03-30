CHISHOLM—There’s a new space at Minnesota Discovery Center meant to inspire creativity.

On Friday MDC staff was putting the final touches on the UMD Creative Lab, located on the second floor of the MDC Museum. This new space is where workshops such as Introduction to Documentary Film Making, Editing Adobe Premiere and Screen Writing will be offered this spring. They are among the many film-making related offerings at MDC and at Zeitgeist Art in Duluth in recent years through a partnership called Minnesota Media Arts School.

