The new state of the art film editing studio at the Minnesota Discovery Center should help bolster the area’s film industry and provide unique educational opportunities to go with several film and screenwriting classes being offered at the Chisholm location.
Minnesota Discovery Center Marketing Director Jordan Metsa and marketing assistant Braydan Peliska set up a Canon mirrorless camera in the center’s newly opened video production studio Tuesday in Chisholm.
Minnesota Discovery Center Assistant Marking Director and film making student Braydan Peliska works on one of eight state of the art video editing stations at the Minnesota Discovery Center’s newly opened film lab.
Minnesota Discovery Center Assistant Marking Director and film making student Braydan Peliska works on one of eight state of the art video editing stations at the Minnesota Discovery Center’s newly opened film lab.
CHISHOLM—There’s a new space at Minnesota Discovery Center meant to inspire creativity.
On Friday MDC staff was putting the final touches on the UMD Creative Lab, located on the second floor of the MDC Museum. This new space is where workshops such as Introduction to Documentary Film Making, Editing Adobe Premiere and Screen Writing will be offered this spring. They are among the many film-making related offerings at MDC and at Zeitgeist Art in Duluth in recent years through a partnership called Minnesota Media Arts School.
“Minnesota Media Arts School, is an affordable option for the Northland’s diverse creative community ranging from filmmakers, graphic designers, multimedia artists, and theatrical artists to learn, work, create, and connect,” as stated in an online description.
The UMD Creative lab at MDC has a spectacular view of overlooking a mine pit visible through glass walls on two sides.
“This is an inspiring room,” MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said.
“I like to say it’s a $100 million view,” MDC Fund Development and Marketing Director Jordan Metsa added, commenting on the former mine land. “There’s lots of ore in that pit.”
In recent years the room was used as a venue for small meetings, and had at one time been the Executive Director’s office.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said the film workshops didn’t have a designated space up until now, so they required time for set up and tear down.
Matt Koshmrl, a professor, cinematographer, and professor said the film classes offered at MDC have grown since being introduced in 2020.
Koshmrl said he’s excited about the addition of Elizabeth Chatelian to the talent pool teaching classes at MDC and Zeitgiest Art in Duluth.
Chatelain has directed several documentary and narrative short stories and holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree (MFA) in Film production, and recently moved from New York to Hibbing.
The UMD Creative Lab is equipped with eight work stations—each with a state-of-the-art computer and software used in the film industry. Inside the lab there’s access to iMac computers loaded with creative design and editing software, meeting rooms, multi-media studios, film/video equipment for on-site photo/video shoots & projects, digital tools, and more.
New this year along with the Creative Lab renovation, electric adjustable height standing desks, a screen and projector, a camera stabilizer and a new camera.
“It’s a hot spot for creative to hang out,” Metsa said.
Metsa said MDC has created original productions called “Crafting a Legacy,” and is looking forward to expanding that series with a documentary featuring indigenous artists painting a mural. The lead artist on the project is Moira Villard, Coordinator of the Chief Buffalo Memorial Mural Project in Duluth. Metsa said details are forthcoming on the project, which will provide an opportunity for the public to watch the mural progress.
Johnson and Metsa said in the near future MDC is planning on making the UMD Creative Lab available to the public outside of the workshops being held there. They said they’ve had some discussions with representatives from local schools and have also spoke to people in the business sector that are interested in having their employees receive some training there.
Introduction to Documentary Film Making is offered from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks on Tuesday at MDC, starting on April 11; An editing workshop is offered from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, starting April 13 at MDC; and a screenwriting workshop is offered virtually from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for eight weeks starting on April 12.
