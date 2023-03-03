HIBBING — A group of local "ukulele enthusiasts" is once again gathering to play music after taking a pause for the pandemic.
What started out as six-week class taught by Mike Miesbauer, a musician and retired elementary teacher from Hibbing, has grown into an outlet for this group to play the ukulele and share their music with others.
"We met through community education originally," Molly Johnsrud, one of the participants who now organizes a weekly session held Mondays at St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing.
Since Feb. 13 the group of about 10 has resumed playing from 6:30 to 7:30 at St. James Episcopal Church, 2028 Bob Dylan Dr. in Hibbing and invites others to join them.
Johnsrud said due to the pandemic the group took a pause for the past few years, and now felt it was time to get together again.
"I put it out to my ukulele people," Johnsrud said. "So, we're getting going again and inviting anybody who is interested and it's really kind of fun."
Miesbauer said what he likes about the whole "ukulele thing" is that it's bringing music to people — something he thinks is really important.
"I think it's good for the soul — good for whatever ails you and for kids it makes them better students," Miesbauer said.
"That's all we do, we just play and have fun, we don't get super serious," he said of the Monday evening group made up mainly of older adults.
Johnsrud said when she was growing up she had "tried" the piano and guitar, and decided to give the ukulele when wanting to take up an instrument in recent years.
"As an older adult I want to know an instrument," Johnsrud said. "This is a good one to start with."
She noted there are talented musicians in the group, including Miesbauer who makes and plays instruments.
Miesbauer said he first learned the five-string banjo about 50 years ago, then he learned the guitar and later the ukulele.
"Someone asked to build one and I tried it and fell in love," Miesbauer said. "I built guitars for 20 years, so I had a lot of the skill that is necessary."
"I just build them when I feel like it and that's the way I like it," he said of his hobby. "I don't want to be working every day, hours a day to build them. Then it would be work."
On average Miesbauer said it takes him about a month to build a ukulele and about three months to build a guitar, while working at his own pace.
It was a woman from Hawaii that told Miesbauer "oo-koo-le-le" is the proper way to pronounce ukulele.
Miesbauer said the first ukulele he built from plans was for an old Martin ukulele, and since then he's changed the plans a little bit.
"I found some things work better," he said.
The soprano, which is the smallest ukulele, and was started in Hawaii.
"Now they have concert size, tenor and baritone," Miesbauer noted.
Of the four sizes, the tenor seems to be the most popular now, and is the largest one, he said.
Most of the group that plays at St. James Church in Hibbing have the concert size, which is the middle size, he noted.
"The bigger they get the less they sound like your traditional ukulele," Miesbauer said. "The difference between the soprano and concert, is that the concert is a little bigger body and has more volume — the small ones don't have volume."
Miesbauer said the only way people really learn to play an instrument is to play with other people.
"If you're doing it at home, you don't really push yourself," he added.
He recalled when he was in college he learned to play the five-string banjo with a group of guys who met on a weekly basis.
"I could barely play, and it forced me to play and practice, because I didn't want to look stupid," he said, adding that people who play with others in a class every week force themselves to do that, too.
When a parent asks Miesbauer for a suggestion on a starting instrument, he said he recommends the ukulele, because it's relatively easy to learn simple songs on it. He noted that the Hibbing School District has introduced the ukulele to its elementary music curriculum.
Miesbauer said he read in a national magazine that the ukulele is the only instrument currently gaining popularity. He said you can get a playable ukulele for about $60, and there are plastic versions that are a more durable choice for children. Custom made ukuleles range in price from about $500 to into the thousands of dollars, he noted.
"Generally, in an hour I could take someone who has never played and teach them a very simple song," Miesbauer said. "That's what nice about it. You can play anything, any genre of songs and sing along and have fun."
