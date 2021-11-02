Uhan, Culbert-Dahl win Rock Ridge School Board seats

Incumbent John Uhan and newcomer Nicole Culbert-Dahl won the two available seats on the Rock Ridge School Board in Tuesday's special election.
Uhan outdistanced challenger Wilbert "Bud'' Koskiniemi, 688-405, to take the District 1 seat, which is a former Eveleth-Gilbert School Board seat.
Culbert-Dahl, meanwhile, slipped past incumbent Murray Anderson by just four votes, 536-532, to win the District 2 seat, which is a former Virginia School Board seat. Challenger Gail Baribeau also garnered 94 votes and Katherine Kangas received 24 votes even though she was not actively seeking election in District 2.
Both of the seats will fill vacancies in the terms ending Jan. 2, 2023.
“I think it came down to me having kids in the district,’’ Uhan said in a telephone interview. Uhan, who was born and raised in Eveleth, added he has lots of family and friends who know what kind of a person he is.
In the next 14 months until his new term expires, Uhan said he is looking forward to having a front row seat to opening the first of the new Rock Ridge School District buildings next fall.
“We’ve come a long way in the (almost) three years I’ve been on the board,’’ said Uhan.
The seats became available about one year ago when two school board members resigned.
Derek Malner previously resigned from the District 1 seat, while Greg Manninen previously resigned from the District 2 seat. Uhan and Anderson were appointed to fill those respective vacancies.
