United States Steel Corporation’s third quarter 2022 net earnings fell from the company’s third quarter net earnings a year ago.
The Pittsburgh-based iron and steelmaker that owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, on Thursday reported third quarter 2022 net earnings of $490 million.
That compares to all-time record third quarter 2021 net earnings of just over $2 billion.
“Demand headwinds persisted through the third quarter,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “Across our integrated steelmaking mills, we responded quickly with footprint actions aligning supply with the current flat-rolled order book. The impact of these headwinds in our mini mill and U.S. Steel Europe segments were worsened by temporarily higher than normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict. While we expect to work through these costlier raw materials through year-end, we remain focused on the opportunity to in-source mini mill metallics as a competitive cost advantage.”
U.S. Steel has announced plans to use ore from its iron ore mines in Mountain Iron and Keewatin to produce higher-value products such as pig iron and DR-grade pellets.
An approximate $150 million DR-grade facility is under development at Keetac.
Those products would help feed U.S. Steel’s growing fleet of electric arc furnaces.
During the third quarter, the company’s raw steel flat-rolled production was 2,265 million tons, down from 2,634 million tons during the third quarter of 2021.
Flat-rolled steel shipments were 2,176 million tons in the quarter, down from 2,328 million tons in the same quarter of 2021.
Two of the company’s blast furnaces are idle.
Burritt said U.S. Steel remains on pace for a solid year.
“We delivered another solid quarter and are on pace for our second-best financial year ever and a third consecutive year of record safety performance,” Burritt said. “Continued profitability and prudent working capital management resulted in healthy free cash flow that supported our strategic initiatives. Our assets are running well to deliver high-quality steel, safely and reliably to our customers.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Steel and United Steelworkers(USW) remain deadlocked in reaching agreement on a new labor contract.
USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities across the country are continuing to work under a contract extension.
USW members who work at U.S. Steel domestic facilities will receive profit sharing for the third quarter at a rate of $25.060 per hour on a maximum of 480 hours worked for a maximum amount of $12,029, the company said Thursday.
That compares to a maximum of $14,746 in the second quarter of 2022 and $10,094 in the first quarter, according to the company.
