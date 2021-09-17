United States Steel Corp. is looking for a site to build a new $3 billion mini mill.
The Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker said Thursday it has started an exploratory site selection process to build a state-of-the-art, three million ton-per-year mini mill flat-rolled steelmaking facility in the United States.
“Our customers are looking for like-minded partners to continue marching towards a sustainable future,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said. “We are demonstrating our commitment to this shared goal by beginning the process to increase our sustainable steelmaking capability.”
The oldest integrated steelmaker in America, U.S. Steel has for decades produced steel from traditional blast furnaces which are fed by iron ore pellets.
But with the majority of domestic steel now produced in the electric arc furnaces (EAF's) of mini mills, U.S. Steel is moving aggressively into increased EAF steelmaking.
U.S. Steel early this year became 100 percent owner of Big River Steel, the nation's most modern mini mill in Osceola, Ark. It also opened a new EAF in Birmingham, Ala.
Potential locations for the new mini mill facility are in states where the company has existing EAF operations as well as greenfield sites, according to the company.
Electric arc furnaces produce steel from scrap and high-quality iron “sweeteners,” such as direct-reduced iron or pig iron.
Up to 80 percent of the steel made in America is by 2023 expected to be made in mini mills.
A new U.S. Steel mini mill would combine two state-of-the-art EAF's with steelmaking and finishing technology already owned by the company, according to a U.S. Steel news release.
U.S. Steel's two Iron Range taconite plants produce iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets are shipped to blast furnaces to make steel.
To feed a new U.S. Steel mini mill with Minnesota iron, production of a higher-quality iron at the company's taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota would be required.
“It's an indication of where the industry is going with their steelmaking,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said. “Hopefully, we can be a part of it with the processes we currently have at our plants and converting to direct-reduced iron or hot-briquetted iron.”
It's unclear whether U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin could play a role in helping feed a new mini mill.
However, Burritt says U.S. Steel's iron ore assets are part of the company's future steelmaking plans.
“We already own and operate the most advanced and sustainable mini mill in the United States (Big River Steel),” Burritt said. “Now we plan to expand this competitive advantage by continuing to combine our research and development and product innovation, deep customer relationships, and low-cost iron ore with additional mini mill steelmaking technology to create long-term value for our investors.”
Support from state and local governments and final approval from the U.S. Steel board of directors, will be factors in deciding where to locate the mini mill, according to a U.S. Steel news release.
With environmental and operating permits approved, construction would begin in the first half of 2022 toward a goal of production in the first half of 2024.
Development of a new mini mill is part of U.S. Steel's goal to achieve 20 percent global greenhouse emissions reduction by 2030 compared to 2018. It will also help the company manufacture different grades of steel with lower greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company.
U.S. Steel said it will fund the new mini mill with existing cash and expected free cash flow.
U.S. Steel also announced Thursday that it expects its third earnings to be a quarter of records.
Prices of steel and iron ore pellets are currently at or near record highs.
