United States Steel Corp. is optimistic that the iron and steelmaker will reach a new labor contract agreement with United Steelworkers.
“I feel very, very confident we will end up with an agreement,” Barry Melnkovic, United States Steel Corp. senior vice-president and chief human resources officer said Thursday via telephone. “I'm very optimistic we are going to find our way through these things in the best interest of both parties and all involved.”
It's the first time United States Steel Corp. has publicly discussed the negotiations since talks began last month in Pittsburgh.
The existing labor contact between the company and USW-represented workers at United States Steel Corp. iron ore and steelmaking facilities expires Sept. 1.
If an agreement isn't reached by Sept 1, it's unclear whether steelworkers would remain on the job or strike.
USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities on the Iron Range have not yet taken a strike vote.
USW officials on Thursday did not offer comment on the status of the talks.
However, United States Steel Corp. on Thursday laid out its latest contract proposal.
According to the company, the four-year contract proposal includes 11 percent in guaranteed base wage increases over the contract term; a $4,000 lump sum “Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus;” a $3,000 lump sum bonus to bargaining unit employees if an agreement is reached before Sept. 1 and if ratified by a mutually agreed-upon date; automatic 401(k) enrollment; no changes in the Steelworkers Pension Trust or its fully-funded pension plan; no health care plan design or monthly premiums for eligible employees; continued contributions of 65 cents an hour to the Retiree Healthcare Account for employees hired after 2015; and continuation of the current health insurance plan with no increase in deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.
The company said it would invest $1 billion into its USW-represented facilities over the term of the new labor contract.
U.S. Steel recently announced a $150 million investment at Keetac in Keewatin to produce DR-grade pellets.
A celebration event to mark development of the DR-grade system will be in October at Keetac.
U.S. Steel says its proposal would also not make any changes to its uncapped profit sharing program.
Last year, steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities had the opportunity to earn an additional $41,000 in profit sharing, Melnkovic said.
On average, USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities in 2021 earned nearly $133,000 in wages, overtime and profit sharing, he said.
The company, which has recently recorded record earnings, said when the company prospers, its employees also prosper.
“We fully believe in the concept of when we do well, our employees do well, and our bargaining proposal reflects this,” the company said in a statement. “We want to ensure that our employees remain among the best paid in the industry because they have earned it. It's important that we do this in a responsible way, and our proposal illustrates that. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement with the USW.”
Melnkovic said negotiations on local issues have gone better than ever before and the company intends to be a leader in reaching a new labor contract that works for employees, the company and communities.
“We have no intention to be following any other outside competitive influences in this arena,” Melnkovic said. “We have our 'Best For All' strategy and we're going to look at executing that strategy including negotiating in good faith a construct that allows us all to be successful.”
A new labor contract would expire Sept. 1, 2026, as proposed by U.S. Steel.
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac.
About 1,550 USW-represented miners work at the two iron ore facilities.
U.S. Steel will continue to work diligently to reach a new labor agreement, Melnkovic said.
“We're going to keep talking and we're going to keep collaborating,” Melnkovic said. “Obviously, we may not always agree right away and we may disagree on a number of things going forward. But the health of our business and the health of our communities are top-of-mind for everybody.”
