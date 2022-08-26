United States Steel Corp. is optimistic that the iron and steelmaker will reach a new labor contract agreement with United Steelworkers.

“I feel very, very confident we will end up with an agreement,” Barry Melnkovic, United States Steel Corp. senior vice-president and chief human resources officer said Thursday via telephone. “I'm very optimistic we are going to find our way through these things in the best interest of both parties and all involved.”

