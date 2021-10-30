Ore produced at U.S. Steel's Minnesota Ore Operations is going to begin feeding the company's expanding electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking facilities.
Iron ore produced at U.S. Steel's Iron Range taconite facilities will be utilized at the company's Gary Works in Gary, Ind., for pig iron production, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said Friday in the company's third quarter earnings call.
“We're capitalizing on our iron ore cost mine site in North America,” Burritt said of the move to make pig iron from Iron Range ore. “We know that mini mills crave pig iron and this is just a logical and necessary next step to make that our mini mill is getting the pig iron it needs. We have regional supply capabilities that many others don't have and this is a way to enhance that.”
It's a major move that capitalizes on U.S. Steel's iron ore assets on the Iron Range.
“It's going to free up some efficiencies at Gary and allow us to start pivoting our iron ore advantages in Minnesota where we have about 22 million tons of iron ore capacity right now increasingly to our EAF fleet,” Rich Fruehauf, U.S. Steel senior vice president, chief strategy and sustainability officer said.
U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Minntac, North America's largest taconite plant, can produce 16 million net tons of iron ore pellets annually. Keetac is rated at six million net tons of iron ore pellets annually.
It's not clear whether Minntac, Keetac, or both, would provide the pig iron feed.
Historically, Minntac has fed the Gary works.
But it's likely not to make a major change in iron ore production capabilities at either Minntac or Keetac.
However, United Steelworkers officials say it's a positive move for miners and the taconite plants.
“It's exciting,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said. “It's the evolution of iron mining in Minnesota. Hopefully, we will see more of these things happen. EAF's are the wave of the future and hopefully they will use our iron ore pellets because we want to be a part of the future.”
Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac, said he hopes it will lead to more use of U.S. Steel's Iron Range iron ore.
“I would imagine as they continue to build these EAF's, they're going to transition more to pig iron,” Friend said. “I would think it's a good thing. It should definitely increase our capabilities.”
It's also a significant advancement for the Iron Range taconite industry.
“This is one more way our industry is very innovative and it highlights the new direction and diversification of our iron resources,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said.
Steelmaking in the nation has shifted dramatically in recent years.
About 70 percent of the steel currently made in the United States is made in modern mini mills.
Iron ore pellets produced on the Iron Range have for decades fed blast furnaces to make steel.
But modern mini mills use a combination of scrap and higher-value iron products such as pig iron to manufacture steel.
U.S. Steel reported third quarter 2021 earnings with net earnings of $2.002 billion.
The earnings compare to a third quarter net loss of $234 million in 2020
The company also reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $2.027 billion and liquidity of $4.503 billion including $2.044 billion in cash.
“We continue setting records, including record net earnings, record EBITDA, record EBITDA margin, record liquidity, record safety, and record quality and reliability,” said David Burritt, United States Steel Corp. president and chief executive officer in a news release. “Our balance sheet has been transformed and the cash flow generation of the business has us highly confident in our ability to pre-fund organic growth investments that will expand our existing competitive advantages. We are getting to our Best for All future faster.”
U.S. Steel is also a minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.
