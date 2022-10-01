Tensions are ratcheting up in labor contract negotiations between United States Steel Corp. and United Steelworkers.
United States Steel Corp. has filed a refusal to bargain/bad faith case against United Steelworkers (USW) with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
Meanwhile, United Steelworkers Local 1938 President Steve Bonach at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Local 2660 President Jake Friend at Keetac in Keewatin, say they're returning to Pittsburgh Wednesday to resume negotiations Thursday with the company.
The actions are the latest developments in a back-and-forth between United States Steel and United Steelworkers.
Negotiations began in July and have so far failed to reach a new labor contract agreement.
“We are committed to bargaining in good faith,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a communication to its USW-represented workers. “Any suggestion otherwise is patently false. We want to reach a mutually-agreeable contract. But we need the USW to come to the table with us.”
Since its last proposal to the USW on Aug. 30, the company as of Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. had not received a response from the USW, Burritt said.
“We've communicated with the union and expressed our desire for a response,” Burritt said. “But so far, we haven't received one. That's why we filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the USW yesterday (Sept. 26). We remain optimistic that if we work together, we can reach an agreement that is best for all.”
However, USW International officials say U.S. Steel's latest proposal is “smack in the face.”
“USS has our proposal, and it was USS who said that we were too far apart and they could not respond,” the USW said in a communication to members. “We've made it clear we're available to meet and bargain fairly. Instead of wasting time and money on a lame and campaign and legal maneuvering, USS should be like its competitor and come to the bargaining table without benefit concessions and with an economic proposal that rewards its employees for their value and sacrifices.”
USW officials say the Cleveland-Cliffs agreements set a pattern for bargaining with U.S. Steel.
Nothing is guaranteed in the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steel company's health care proposal, according to the USW.
The company took away a proposed $3,000 signing bonus if a new tentative labor contract agreement was reached by Sept. 1, the USW said.
U.S. Steel increased its base wage offer to four percent in the first and fourth years of a four-year contract and three percent in the second and third years, according to the USW.
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine and Keetac.
More than 1,500 USW members work at the two taconite plants.
U.S. Steel is minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co., majority owned and managed by Cleveland-Cliffs.
U.S. Steel next week holds a celebration at Keetac to mark development of an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet system at Keetac.
Steelworkers have a 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 rally scheduled in downtown Virginia in support of USW members at U.S. Steel's Iron Range facilities.
