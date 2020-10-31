U.S. Steel officials said on Friday that it could restart Keewatin Taconite by the end of the year, but didn’t provide a firm timeline on opening the facility for operations and ending its indefinite idle.
Factoring into the company’s reevaluation of Keetac’s status, said CEO David Burritt during an investors call Friday morning, is an expected strong demand for pellets this winter and the plant could help them build a stockpile before the Great Lakes shipping season closes around mid-January.
At this point, the company is only “evaluating” Keetac’s potential position, he told investors. "The incremental iron ore production will be risked our current blast furnace configuration so we have the right inventory to meet customer demand while the locks are closed on the Great Lakes.”
U.S. Steel has idled two blast furnaces at Granite City in Illinois and indefinitely idled three more at Great Lakes Works in Michigan, reducing its pellet capacity to a point where Minntac in Mountain Iron could handle the company’s supply line.
Keetac was indefinitely idled in May, one of four Iron Range mines to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving 375 employees out of work. Now the plant is the only one on the Range to remain out of operation.
For members of the United Steelworkers Local 2660 at Keetac, the prolonged idle is becoming a concern. Union officials said more than 200 workers stand to lose their health benefits by the end of October.
Demand for steel is on the rise and blast furnace utilization is close to 70 percent, according to American Iron and Steel Institute, after falling near half capacity this spring. Still, U.S. Steel posted a $268 million loss in the third quarter of 2020 and $860 million for the year, as of Sept. 30.
"We believe today's market demand is sustainable and will continue into next year," Burritt said. "As vacations, movies, concerts and dining out have been replaced by vehicle and appliance sales and home improvement projects, we have continued to see a noticeable increase in steel demand."
