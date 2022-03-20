United States Steel Corp.'s northeastern Minnesota iron ore operations are key in the company's electric arc furnace steelmaking future, say company officials.
“Our low-cost, captive iron ore assets in Minnesota are a sustainable competitive advantage that cannot be replicated by the competition,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in the company's first quarter 2022 guidance.”We are increasingly translating this competitive advantage to our growing fleet of electric arc furnaces.”
U.S. Steel's Minnesota Ore Operations are Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
The two taconite plants can produce about 22 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
U.S. Steel is also a minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.
Iron ore from Minnesota Ore Operations will help feed a new U.S. Steel pig iron plant, according to the company.
“We are building a pig iron machine at Gary Works to supply Big River Steel with up to 50% of its ore-based metallics needs by the first half of 2023 and will continue to identify additional opportunities to broaden our metallics strategy,” Burritt said. “These actions build upon the regionally-sourced, low-cost iron ore advantage our U.S. blast furnaces have and the strategy in place with Big River Steel to supplement a portion of their prime scrap needs with home scrap from our integrated operations.”
Supporting pig iron production with Minnesota Ore Operations iron ore creates a new market for the iron ore and increases stability at the taconite plants.
“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Iron Range,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “I think that this will welcome in a new generation of mining and opportunities in northern Minnesota.”
Burritt said U.S. Steel remains bullish on 2022.
First quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to reach an all-time record of $1.3 billion, according to the guidance statement.
“We expect to deliver another strong year of safety, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and operational performance in the first quarter,” Burritt said. “At the beginning of the year, we communicated expected market softness for the first quarter, along with the normal seasonal impacts related to our mining operations. We are exiting the first quarter with spot business accelerating, steel prices rising, and the longest backlog at our Big River Steel operation since October. Additionally, as a result of continued execution of our differentiated commercial strategy, we are realizing significant upside on our fixed price contracts. We expect improving market conditions to continue into the second quarter as seasonal demand picks up and buyers shift their attention to a more reliable, regional steel supply given the geopolitical risks and cost volatility which has increased in recent weeks.”
World events are impacting the steel industry.
Some European steel mills have idled or slowed production in recent weeks as the war in Ukraine triggered high energy prices at the mills.
In Ukraine, steel and iron ore production has slowed, or in some cases, halted due to the war.
Steel analysts say the slowdown and continued instability could drive global steel prices higher.
Ukraine is the world's 13th largest producer of steel and fifth largest exporter of iron ore, making about 44.4 million metric tons of iron ore annually.
U.S. Steel operates a 5.0 million-ton-per-year steel plant in Kosice, Slovakia.
Slovakia borders Ukraine.
“The conflict in Ukraine is a human tragedy,” Burritt said. “Safety remains our number one priority. Our employees in Slovakia remain safe and we are demonstrating our culture of caring by assisting our Ukrainian neighbors through various charitable activities. The workforce in Slovakia has been quick to address refugee needs by supplying over 7,840 meals for refugees in Slovakia, working with Ukrainian suppliers to send 17 tons of food to Ukraine, and providing 800 beds for refugees arriving in Kosice. Over 220,000 refugees have crossed into Slovakia from Ukraine. In addition, we are demonstrating our S.T.E.E.L. Principles and culture of caring by announcing donation matching programs through UNICEF and the Red Cross.
U.S. Steel Kosice has also provided microwaves, electric kettles, refrigerators, televisions, power banks and chargers to help Ukrainian refugees.
