HIBBING — Two candidates with a long history of public service are vying to be the next mayor of Hibbing.

Pete Hyduke, a former longtime employee of the city — including, among other things, Director of City Services and interim City Administrator — and Michael Egan, current Hibbing School board member and past president of both the Hibbing Economic Development Board and the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce president, are looking to fill the seat being vacated by longtime mayor Rick Cannata.

