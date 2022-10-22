HIBBING — Two candidates with a long history of public service are vying to be the next mayor of Hibbing.
Pete Hyduke, a former longtime employee of the city — including, among other things, Director of City Services and interim City Administrator — and Michael Egan, current Hibbing School board member and past president of both the Hibbing Economic Development Board and the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce president, are looking to fill the seat being vacated by longtime mayor Rick Cannata.
Both candidates were asked the same set of questions and guidelines for this story. The following are their unedited answers.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
—
Peter Hyduke
Background/experience: My name is Pete Hyduke, I’m a lifelong Hibbing resident who attended Hibbing Schools, Hibbing Vo-Tech, Hibbing Community College and Dunwoody Institute. My wife, Cindy and I have been married for 45 years, raised four wonderful children and now enjoy our seven grandchildren. I worked seven years for USS as a Millwright before enrolling back in college. I was fortunate to be given an opportunity to start a career for the City of Hibbing in 1986. During my career with the City of Hibbing I have worked in four positions: Golf/Park Maintenance Supervisor, Supt. of Public Works, Director of City Services and Interim City Administrator.
Why are you running for this particular office? I’m running for mayor because I want the opportunity to use my 35 plus years of managerial, operational, budgeting and grant writing experience to help lead the city moving forward. Through the duration of my career working for the City of Hibbing, I was responsible for listening to residents and user groups and identifying the wants, needs and deficiencies and lack of opportunities and facilities for the residents. Creating community partnerships and working together as a team of dedicated city employees, we were able to accomplish many positive improvements for our community. My focus if elected will be to continue building on this process.
What do you see as the three major issues in Hibbing and if elected how do you plan to address them?
There are many issues in a city big and small that are all important and are always intertwined. Here are my thoughts on three important issues — Public Safety, City Infrastructure and Quality of Life Recreation/Wellness.
All of the city buildings are in some need of repair, replacement or expansion upgrades to continue serving the needs of our residents and city staff moving into the future. It’s important as a city that we continue being more proactive and less reactive in our approach to maintaining our investments.
Over the last two years the city council has made a new combined Public Safety Building their #1 priority and I fully agree. The existing fire hall has structural issues, is antiquated and too small for modern fire fighting equipment and was never designed for separate gender locker space. Our police department leases space from St. Louis Co. for $80,000.00 a year and has no option for expansion. They’re looking to double their space, have separate gender locker rooms and improved squad parking. To move forward with this new facility will take a combination of funding sources, such as City Capital Cash Reserves, City Capital Improvement Bonds, IRRRB Grants, state bonding and Mining Effects Funding are a few that will need to be looked at to complete this project.
The City of Hibbing is the biggest city area wise in the state of MN and with it comes the responsibility of maintaining an infrastructure of many miles of roads, sanitary and storm lines, sidewalks and alleys.The city needs to continue staying the course providing matching funds for their sewer cleaning and lining projects, road overlays and sidewalk replacement programs. I would also like to use that same approach for expanding the alley overlay program. These infrastructure improvements are all critical for existing homes and businesses but, also for future expansions, homes, businesses and developments looking to locate in Hibbing.
Options for funding to maintain our continued upgrades would come from a combination of City Capital Cash Reserves, ARP funds, MSA funds, Federal and State grants, IRRRB grants, G. O. Sewer Rev Bonds plus others.
Expanding the Quality of Life opportunities of new facilities and programs for Recreation and Wellness are critical for a healthy community both physically and mentally. Modern communities realize the importance of these amenities as they compete to attract new families and businesses to their city. These Recreation/ Wellness components are also the biggest economic drivers for the communities where they reside. From toddlers to seniors, today's families have become very active and continue to look for more opportunities for recreation and stay physically fit. Funding for these types of facilities and programs require a variety of funding sources like private donations, matching grants, IRRRB grants, City Capital Cash Reserves, City Capital Improvement bonds, State and Federal bonds, Local sales tax financing, local foundation support plus others.
Closing statement: I’ve passionately worked with some great city staff and partnered with many community groups and outstanding people to help make life better for the residents of Hibbing. I’ve been active on various boards and committees and involved in coaching youth and HS sports for over 46 years. Being involved in my community is a passion I still have and a community I still believe in or I wouldn’t be running for Mayor. I know I can’t move the city of Hibbing forward alone but, with your help we can move Hibbing forward…Together.
---
Michael T. Egan
Background/experience: Past President Hibbing Economic Development Board; past President Hibbing Chamber of Commerce; present director on the Hibbing School Board Board; member for Miracle League of the Iron Range; selected Rotary Business Man of the year.
Why are you running for this particular office?
Like to see a change on how the future of Hibbing should be approached. Hope to be able work with current and new council members to bring a unified answer to problems facing Hibbing.
What do you see as the three major issues in Hibbing and if elected how do you plan to address them?
My priorities are to look at a comprehensive plan to bring the Police Dept., Fire Dept. and City Services under one roof to better serve the community. Develop a plan to help revitalize the downtown area. Find funding to help existing and new building owners to upgrade their buildings to make them more appealing and energy efficient. Clean up the blight within the city.
Closing statement: Look forward to receiving enough support from the community to bring the city of Hibbing forward to a place where people are proud to live here and be able to attract new residents with good paying jobs and affordable housing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.