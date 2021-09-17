VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School District now has two new principals in place after two principals on the Virginia campus recently took other positions.
At Monday’s meeting, the school board accepted the resignations of Virginia Secondary Principal Lisa Perkovich and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Johnson, effective Sept. 14.
Scott Manni, who was serving as the Virginia assistant principal for the last month, was unanimously approved as the interim Roosevelt Principal, effective Sept. 14.
The board later hired Marcia Nelson for the interim VHS principal post, effective Sept. 28.
Regarding the principals leaving, Superintendent Noel Schmidt said it was “an unusual circumstance’’ to have two principals accept other positions at basically the same time.
Nelson, who is from Superior, most recently worked as an assistant principal at Denfeld High School from 2014 to 2021 and also worked for the Anoka-Hennepin School District as an English/language arts teacher in grades 9-12 from 2001-2014.
Manni previously worked as the St. Francis (Minnesota) Middle School principal (2020-2021) and assistant principal (2019-2020). From 2014-2019, he was the St. Francis Learning Center principal. Prior to that he worked as the dean of students at the Forest Lake (Minnesota) Central Learning Center/Montessori Elementary from 2011-2014 and as the Forest Lake summer school principal from 2012-2014. He also worked in the White Bear Lake School District from 1996-2011.
As part of the School Board’s transition discussion, they had to consider Perkovich’s request for a three-year leave of absence.
“If you don’t grant the leave of absence, it’s a resignation,’’ Schmidt told the board. “We are not recommending accepting her leave of absence request.’’
The superintendent said the leave of absence would make it tougher to find principal applicants in the interim. There would also be a “quality dropoff’’ in those applying, he added.
The School Board ultimately decided to approve Perkovich’s departure as a resignation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.