Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning when the vehicles they were in collided at Highway 169 and County Road 21 northeast of Virginia, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.
A 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Tyler Donald Carlson, 32, of Cloquet failed to stop for a stop sign on County Road 21. The 2007 Dodge Ram was struck by a northbound 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Andrew Gene Merhar, 38, of Babbitt, according to the State Patrol.
The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the 9:37 a.m. accident.
Both drivers were taken to Essentia Health-Virginia. Neither men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Pike Sandy First Responders and the Virginia Ambulance responded to the scene.
