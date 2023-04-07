An occupant was hospitalized and another displaced to a hotel, following a house fire early Thursday morning, following a house fire in Alango Township, south of Cook, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 1:18 a.m., area first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the 9900 block of Hwy. 22 in Alango.
A 911 call was placed by a 43-year-old male occupant who had indicated that he could see smoke in the residence however was unable to provide additional details, according to law enforcement. Then a second 911 call was received from a 67-year-old female, who was later identified as the homeowner and aunt to the 43-year-old male. She reported that there was smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom where her nephew had been staying however, she was unable to assist in his evacuation due to heavy smoke.
The female was able to evacuate the house on her own prior to law enforcements arrival and was later transported to local hotel for the night. The female did not report any injuries, according to the press release.
Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it was learned that the 43-year-old male had jumped out of a second-story window to escape the smoke and flames. The 43-year-old male was later transported to the Cook Hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation and other minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Damage to the residence is considered substantial.
This incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
