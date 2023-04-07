An occupant was hospitalized and another displaced to a hotel, following a house fire early Thursday morning, following a house fire in Alango Township, south of Cook, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., area first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the 9900 block of Hwy. 22 in Alango.

