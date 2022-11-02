ELY—Two mayoral candidates—council members Paul Kess and Heidi K. Omerza—will square off in Tuesday’s general election to be the new mayor of Ely.
Current Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, whose term expires Dec. 31, is running for Minnesota House District 3A.
Both candidates were provided the same questions. These are their unedited responses.
Heidi Omerza
Background/experience:
Serving her 16th year on the Council, Heidi graduated from Hamline University and is a 5th-grade teacher at Ely Public Schools. Heidi Omerza married Tom Omerza, President of Frandsen Bank, School Board Member, and Assistant Girl’s Basketball Coach. They have four children Elliot, Evan, Eric, and Elizabeth. The boys all graduated from Ely High School, and Elizabeth will be a senior this year. Locally, she serves on the following boards: Ely Economic Development Authority as President, Park and Recreation, Library, Employee Relations, Insurance, and Negotiations. Statewide she serves on: the Coalition of Greater MN Cities Board and Greater MN Partnership and is past president of the League of MN Cities.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I have served on the Ely City Council for 16 years, and during my tenure, we have successfully navigated numerous local, state, and national issues which affect our community members. I strive to listen to concerns to find common ground and the best path forward on issues. I am passionate about our community and have a proven track record of experience yielding positive results. I have been President of several state-wide organizations. I have good working relationships at the state and federal levels that can be relied upon to help Ely when needed. I am passionate about our community and have a proven track record of achieving positive results. I strive to listen to concerns to find common ground and the best path forward on issues.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in Ely and how would you deal with them?
The lack of housing, lack of workers, and childcare shortages have high priorities. The Ely HRA is in the process of developing a new housing project in the west end, and the City is extending utilities to new lots available for purchase in the Spaulding area. I will continue to support housing development efforts. There is an active childcare working group in Ely, where many community members have engaged. I have appealed to legislators that it is important to keep our children safe. Still, many state statutes regarding licensing are “one size fits all,” which have an unnecessary burden on any at-home or licensed childcare facility. As a teacher, I am passionate about finding a solution. To increase our workforce, we need to increase our reliable internet capability and hold our local providers accountable. I will continue to protect the jobs that we currently have and ensure the City is fiscally responsible.
Closing Statement: If elected Mayor, I will continue to be a dedicated advocate for all of Ely. I look forward to working with legislators, neighboring townships, the county, and all of the other entities that the City partners with. Together, we will continue to make Ely a great place to live, work and play!
Paul Kess
Background/experience:
I am a lifelong Ely resident with deep roots in our community. My wife Laurie and I raised our family here. I taught at Vermilion Community College for 40 years and was president of the faculty before retiring in 2018.
As a City Councilor for 20-plus years I’ve been involved with many committees and projects, including serving as President of RAMS for two years. On the Budget committee my focus has been to keep taxes as low as possible.
Why are you running for this particular office?
Ely is an active, successful community that has a high quality of life. Ely needs a dynamic mayor who is experienced, thoughtful, and committed. I am all of those things.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in Ely and how would you deal with them?
In the short range, we need to continue to manage our budget well. Inflation, labor contracts, and unanticipated expenses will challenge us to stay financially healthy and still control taxes. We need to be mindful that many of our citizens are on fixed incomes.
Like most communities in Minnesota, we need more housing for working families. We need to learn from places like Ottertail County and Roseau who have been creative in addressing their housing needs. Using our Housing and Rehabilitation Authority is one way we can make progress, but this is a tough problem to solve and we are fortunate to have support from the IRRR.
Ely is an older community and our infrastructure always needs improvement. Our water and sewer, streets, and utilities are aging. We need to continue our ongoing efforts to provide these core services.
All of these challenges can be managed. Ely will continue to grow and prosper and have the quality of life we have come to enjoy.
