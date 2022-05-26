Two-day Scrubs Camp set to return to area

HIBBING — Garbed in scrubs, area high schoolers had the opportunity to try on all sorts of healthcare career experiences last year to see if occupations in those fields might be a good future fit.
They had the chance to simulate blood draws, suturing, intubation, and using an ultrasound. Simulators also provided students with the experience of living with dementia, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and the effects of a stroke — and much more.
And that was all in just one day.
Scrubs Camp is returning to the region — this time as a two-day residential camp.
On the Iron Range, Scrubs Camp will be held Aug. 3 and 4 at Hibbing Community College. It is open to students entering grades nine to 12 from the seven-county Arrowhead region (Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties).
An Indigenous Healthcare Career Exploration Residential Scrubs Camp for high school students with a tribal background throughout the state will also be held June 22 to 25 at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet. The camp will include traditional ceremonies and a chance for students to engage with tribal community healthcare professionals.
A two-day Scrubs Camp typically costs $300 per student. However, both of the regional camps will be offered at no cost to students thanks to “generous partners who have covered the costs of housing and programming,” said Brenda Shafer-Pellinen, Hibbing Scrubs Camp coordinator.
Registration deadlines are June 1 for the Cloquet camp, open to 40 students, and July 1 for the Hibbing camp, open to 32 students.
Sessions will include educational opportunities in several areas, including mental health, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, surgical technician, nursing, information technology, paramedicine, healthcare administration, and mortuary science.
One of the many hands-on activities will be using augmented reality to view a human heart and identify irregular rhythms, Shafer-Pellinen said.
Both camps will offer other fun adventures, she said. Students at the Hibbing camp will try out an escape room, and students at the Cloquet camp will go bowling.
Scrubs Camp was created by HealthForce Minnesota in 2008, with the first camp held at Winona State University. HealthForce Minnesota’s mission is to collaborate and innovate with key stakeholders to develop Minnesota's current and future healthcare workers.
The camps, held on college campuses, partner with local healthcare providers and provide students with information on how to turn a dream of career in healthcare or long-term care into reality.
Students learn about the schooling necessary, demand for those careers, and potential salaries.
The camp is a chance for students to explore such careers to see if they are, indeed, of interest. They may find out healthcare is something they don’t want to do, Shafer-Pellinen said. “That’s better than being a year into a program and finding that out.”
Last year’s local day camp students “were all very engaged and all were interested in healthcare careers” following camp, she said.
Shafer-Pellinen, who is Eldercare Development Partnership program coordinator with the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging (ARDC), led a session last year on issues faced by older individuals. Many of the students said the simulations — such as wearing glasses that simulated macular degeneration — gave them a better understanding of what their grandparents, for example, experience, she said.
“It’s fun to see that twinkle in students’ eyes as they envision their future” and the careers available to them, Shafer-Pellinen added. “Students begin to see the world in a whole new way and realize all of the possibilities open to them.”
The regional Scrubs Camps are some of the few in the state offered at no cost to students, she noted.
In addition to ARDC and HealthForce Minnesota, camps are made possible by: Blue Jacket Career Academy, Northwood Technical College, Rainy Lake Medical Center, St. Luke’s, Essentia Health, Bigfork Valley, Rock Ridge School District, Fairview Range, Minnesota Employment and Economic Development, Wilderness Health, JET, CTE, Cook Hospital, Grand Itasca, Lake View, Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, North Shore Health, and NEXT Career Pathways.
“We want students to know employers in the community are there to support them as well,” such as with job shadowing opportunities or scholarship programs, Shafer-Pellinen said.
Possible future plans include developing a program that works like speed dating, but allows students to experience a taste of various healthcare careers, she added.
“The more students show interest, the more we are able to invest in offering programs in the future.”
Students interested in Scrubs Camp can apply at: https://bit.ly/HibbingScrubsCamp or by contacting Brenda Shafer-Pellinen at: bshaferpellinen@ardc.org.
