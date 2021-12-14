CHISHOLM — The Minnesota State Patrol reported two separate crashes, resulting in injuries that took place on Tuesday morning near Chisholm.
At 7:54 a.m. on Dec. 14 a Ram 2500 driven by a 39 year-old male from Buhl was traveling south on Hwy. 169 and was struck by a Ford EcoSport driven by a 68 year-old female (city unknown), crossing Hwy. 169 from Ironman Drive, according to a report from the state patrol.
The driver of the Ram 2500 sustained non-life threatening injuries it states in the report.
The driver of the EcoSport was transported to St. Mary’s Essentia in Duluth, according to law enforcement, and a 69-year old female passenger of Caldwell, Texas was transported to Range Regional Medical Center in Hibbing. The nature of the injuries for the driver and passenger are listed as not documented on the report.
All of the individuals involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and air bags on both vehicles were deployed, it states.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, and it was determined by law enforcement that alcohol was not involved.
Chisholm Police Department assisted at the scene.
—
At 10:58 a.m. on Dec. 14 a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by an 80 year-old male (city unknown) was crossing onto southbound Hwy. 169 from Southeast Fourth Ave. when it was broadsided by a 2012 Cadillac SRX driven by a 76 year old male from Cook traveling southbound, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Impala was transported to St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth, and a 73 year-old female passenger was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center, according to the report. The extent of the male’s injuries were listed as not documented, and the female was treated for non-life threatening injuries according to law enforcement.
Both the driver and passenger of the Cadillac were transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, it states in the report.
All involved in the crash were reported to be wearing seatbelts, and airbags were deployed on both vehicles.
Road conditions were reported to be wet at the time of the crash, and it was determined by law enforcement that alcohol was not a factor.
Chisholm Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff Department assisted at the scene.
