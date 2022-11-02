CHISHOLM—Two candidates that are active in the community are vying to be the next mayor of Chisholm. They are Brandan Fiedler and Adam Lantz.
John Champa, the incumbent, did not file for candidacy.
Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Chet Tomassoni Arena in Chisholm.
Each candidate was emailed the same questions for this story and here are their unedited answers.
Brandan Fiedler
Background/Experience:
I am a 1993 graduate of Chisholm High School. I have an Associates in Arts Degree from Hibbing Community College in Business Administration, earning it in 1996. I also have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Bemidji State University, earning it in 1999. I am the Vice Chairman of the Chisholm Parks and Recreation Board. I am currently a Maintenance Associate at Walmart in Hibbing. I am active at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as an usher.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for Mayor of Chisholm because I believe that Chisholm is desperate for a Mayor with a vision that is as progressive as the people who live in Chisholm.
What do you see as the three major issues in Chisholm and if elected how do you plan to address them? The three major issues that Chisholm faces are the following and how I will address them are:
1. Chisholm HRA My plan to address this is in two parts. First, tenants will be held accountable for their apartment. Tenants would be given at least a week’s notice before the inspection. If the apartment fails inspection the first time, the Chisholm HRA would come back to reinspect. If the apartment fails inspection a second time, the lease is terminated.
Second, change the management structure. The hiring of the executive director will be approved by the Chisholm City Council . The expenditures by the Chisholm HRA, which will be approved by the Chisholm City Council, are limited to improving the apartments so people can live in them. A new resolution will be brought forth to address the changes to the management structure.
2. Economic Development/job creation/housing Bringing in new businesses to Chisholm and creating jobs is important because it allows people to live in Chisholm. We are going to develop along U.S. Highway 169, Minnesota Highway 73, and Lake Street (downtown). If necessary, we will rezone those areas to allow for businesses to locate in Chisholm. According to the Comprehensive Plan that was done this year, Chisholm should rezone industrial sections along Longyear Lake as Retail Business District or Public Use as appropriate. I would support this because it would attract new businesses to the area. I would also support housing projects that would bring in affordable housing to the area because we need to get the population above 5,000 people.
3. Rebuild Chisholm’s infrastructure (including streets, sewer, etc.) Although Chisholm has made progress in getting its infrastructure rebuilt, I have been hearing it from out of town visitors about how some of our streets are bad. Over the years, there have been projects that have replaced sewer lines in town as well as rebuilding streets. As mayor, I will work to get the infrastructure in Chisholm rebuilt because it is important to have a sewer system that does not allow inflow and infiltration . We also must have streets people can actually drive on without hitting bumps constantly. The Comprehensive plan talks about investing in solar energy, which is something to look at.
Closing statement: I am asking for your vote for Mayor of Chisholm on November 8th because of my education and experience. As the vice chairman of the Chisholm Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, I have presided over a couple of meetings when the chairman is absent. I will fight for a budget that will minimize the levy increases, create a Human Rights Commission, and diversify our police to better reflect the Chisholm population.
Adam Lantz
Background/ Experience:
I am Adam M. Lantz, and I have lived in Chisholm for 15 years with my wife Kimberly and daughter Lilia. I’m a Sales Representative at a local company, Minnesota Industries, where I have worked since 2002. I’ve been on the City Council, EDA, and Planning & Zoning boards for 3-3/4 years. For 5 years and counting I’ve served as a proud member of the Chisholm Fire Department, and I’m a member of the City of Chisholm Ambulance Service. I also work for BlueFire Training as a certified Fire Instructor and am a member of the Chisholm Kiwanis Club.
Why are you running for this particular office? I’m seeking the position of Mayor because our citizens and staff deserve continued leadership that offers support and encouragement to follow our comprehensive plan, work together, be creative and strive to be successful for our community. Projects that have started need to be seen through and expanded upon. Over the last four years we have added to the community: millions of dollars in street and infrastructure upgrades, 5 new staff positions, a campground, mountain Bike Park, plans for a new residential development, a college dorm and new downtown businesses. But we have been engaged in so much more.
What do you see as the three major issues in Chisholm and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Housing: The EDA listed our top priorities: residential housing, market-rate apartments and redevelopment of residential and commercial properties. As a result, the city hired consultants to plan the development of the Wenton Addition, and we partnered with St. Louis County to rehab an abandoned storefront. As a council we need to support our staff and boards and be creative in searching out options to develop. The council approved allocating Industrial Park property for the future Public Works home, and the intention should be to utilize the current location for development of market-rate apartments. As Mayor I will continue to work, support and assist our staff, boards and council in a combined effort to bring ideas like these to fruition.
Finances: Increasing our tax base is a priority. Outdated infrastructure, street and alley repair, building restoration, along with a lack of funding are issues that plague every community. In order to address these issues promptly while easing the tax burden already on our residential and business properties, we need to continue to work with developers for privately owned businesses and apartments and incentivize new business to move into our Industrial Park. We will continue to work on redevelopment and restoration of downtown spaces to accommodate suitable storefronts for new businesses. These solutions are already being worked on and sought after by the EDA as part of our current plan, and I will continue to support our Director and staff who see these projects through.
Volunteerism: Chisholm stands out from other communities due to the efforts of so many volunteers/organizations who work to make Chisholm a better place: our Chamber, Kiwanis, Kids Plus, VEMA, Museum of Mining, Community Foundation, Beautification, Revitalization committees, Fishing with Vets, Fire and EMS. Through the pandemic these groups adapted so well to keep activities going for our youth and to keep the community engaged. Thank you all. However, many of the same individuals are on multiple committees/organizations. Their time is spread thin, and they need our help. I will continue to encourage individuals to become involved, take ownership in their community and not only voice their opinions but work to see their ideas through. I intend to do so leading by example.
Closing statement: There are many other issues our residents are concerned about, and as Mayor I intend to address them and attempt to find proactive solutions to all issues by working with our staff, committees, volunteer organizations and residents. I will continue to support, engage and represent the city in a positive manner and work towards the betterment of the community and provide equality for all citizens. Thank you for your time and support.
