BUHL — Two candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Buhl. They are incumbent John Klarich and Brandin Carter, a current city council member.
Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizen Center on the corner of Franz and Mercer in Buhl.
—
John Klarich
Background/experience: I grew up in Buhl and graduated from Martin Hughes High School in 1969. I graduated from Hibbing Community College in 1971, Bemidji State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1986 with a Master's of Education Degree, and 1887 with a Specialist's Degree in Educational Administration. My professional career included teaching special education and social studies while being head football, volleyball, boy's track, and assistant girl's basketball. Then being elementary principal and superintendent at Nashwauk-Keewatin, Mt. Iron-Buhl and currently superintendent at Ely Schools.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am running for my third term as Mayor of Buhl because there are still some unfinished projects that started under my administrations as Mayor. I believe I have the experience to continue accessing revenues for the City from my relationships with the current Iron Range Delegation and having served 20 years on the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), obtaining federal dollars through legislation and grants, working closely with the St. Louis County Board and regional Commissioners, and serving on the County Community Development Block Grant Committee that granted Buhl funding for the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center remodel.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to
address them?
The major issues facing Buhl are:
1. Replacing the current Buhl water tank with an exact facsimile. We have potential federal legislation to assist the project.
2. Developing, expanding, and running utilities to the south industrial park. We have proposed legislation moving forward on this project. The plan is to receive legislative assistance and other grants to cover the cost of these projects and not have local taxpayers pick up these costs
3. Keeping the costs of taxes and utilities the overall lowest on the Range. Our new sewer/water project and power agreement along with reducing continuous water tower maintenance will help. Revenues from an expanded industrial park will help by improving the tax base and lower utility costs through additional customers.
Closing statement: I am the best candidate for Mayor of Buhl based on reducing crime by installing cameras and partnering with the Chisholm PD, upgraded ambulance service to advanced life support, created opportunity to build 26 new houses, creating a new recycling area, install new storm/sanitary sewer, water lines, sidewalks, repaved streets, remodeling the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center, purchased a new fire truck and grader, arranged for a sidewalk to the Shortstop and repaving of Forest Street.
—
Brandin Carter
Background/Experience: I was born in Hibbing, Mn and raised on the Iron Range, and am proud to call it home. I live in the greatest town in the country, Buhl Mn, with my wife and two children.
I am a proud member of Millwrights Local 1348, since 2013. My wife and I also own and operate a small business, rehabilitating vacant residential properties. Improving communities and providing housing in our area. I have been a member of the Buhl City Council since January 1, 2021, and am actively involved with our city’s Rec Board.
Why are you running for this particular office?
Since being elected to city council I have discovered a passion for serving my community. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a voice for my constituents and look forward to continuing to do so.
Our last two mayoral elections provided the people with only one candidate. Elections are about choice, and my candidacy provides the people exactly that.
What do you see as the three major issues in your city and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Three major issues:
1. Transparency and Public relations:
This is the topic that is mentioned all too often by members of our community. Resolving these issues can be as simple as utilizing technology. (i.e. website, social media etc.)
2. Equality, Standards:
I have had many conversations with individuals in my community about issues with building permits, variances etc. There seems to be a lack of Equality. Everyone should be held to the same standard, following city ordinances.
3. Disregarding the people’s will:
I have witnessed first hand the voice of the people being disregarded by their elected officials. This is by far the most important topic with ALL elected positions. It is the duty of an elected official to speak for their people, and I can promise that I will.
Closing statement: In closing, no matter the outcome of our elections, I would like to encourage everyone to celebrate the fact we live in a country where we have the opportunity to choose our Representatives. Every vote cast writes a piece of our country’s history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.