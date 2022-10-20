BUHL — Two candidates are vying to be the next mayor of Buhl. They are incumbent John Klarich and Brandin Carter, a current city council member.

Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizen Center on the corner of Franz and Mercer in Buhl.

