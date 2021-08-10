HIBBING — A citizen found 3 year old twin boys locked in a vehicle on a hot Monday afternoon, an hour and a half into a police-led search for the missing brothers in Hibbing.
The following day, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a press release that one of the boys was in stable condition at the Hibbing-based University Medical Center-Mesabi. The other boy was in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
The incident remains under investigation, Estey wrote, but foul play is not suspected.
According to the police chief, officers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4200 block of 4th Street in the neighborhood of Leetonia for a report of the missing boys. Officers and local citizens immediately began searching the area.
Around 7 p.m. that evening, a citizen located the boys in a vehicle and alerted officers, who broke out the window to gain access to the boys.
The brothers “were unresponsive and in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle,” the release read.
Hibbing police received help from the Hibbing Fire Department, Chisholm Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
